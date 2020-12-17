Pitters v Richards: Weights ahead of Friday night’s UK title fight

Hennessy Sports

Promoter Mick Hennessy is delighted to confirm that all the boxers’ featuring on his final event of the year tomorrow night (Friday 18 December) at the Fly By Nite TV studio in Redditch have all passed their COVID-19 tests and are cleared to fight.

Since the recommencement of boxing shows behind closed doors in August, Hennessy will now have successfully staged four TV studio shows and due to the strict shielding policies enforced in the build up, is proud that none of the boxers featuring on any of his shows have tested positive COVID-19.

The boxers’ weighed in today, with the main event, the British Light-Heavyweight Championship between Champion Shakan Pitters and Challenger Craig Richards, both coming in just under the 12st 7lb (175lbs) limit before they collide tomorrow night, exclusively LIVE and FREE on Channel 5 in the UK.

Pitters, who weighed 12st 6lb 2oz (174lb 2oz), said, “I’m ready to rock and roll. I hit the weight easy and feel good and strong. Now it’s just ticking down until tomorrow and Richards will find out he’s out of his depth for all the rubbish he’s been talking.”

Richards, who came in at 12st 6lb 4oz (174lb 4oz), said, “That’s done and I’m ready to go. Tomorrow can’t come soon enough. This isn’t going the distance.”

All the weights from today’s weigh-in at the Holiday Inn, Redditch

6 x 3 Rounds Middleweight Contest

Idris Virgo 11st 9lb 12oz (163lb 12oz)

vs.

Kearon Thomas 11st 11lb 3oz (165lb 3oz)

6 x 3 Rounds Super Lightweight Contest

Stephen McKenna 10st 9lb 8oz (149lb 8oz)

vs.

Des Newton 10st 10lb 4oz (150lb 4oz)

6 x 3 Rounds Light Middleweight Contest

Michael Hennessy Jr 11st 2lb 10oz (156lb 10oz)

vs.

Kevin McCauley 11st 7lb 12oz (161lb 12oz)

Vacant Midlands Area Middleweight Championship

10 x 3 Rounds Contest at 11st 6lb (160lb)

River Bent 11st 5lb 4oz (159lb 4oz)

vs.

Troy Coleman 11st 5lb 12oz (159lb 12oz)

British Light Heavyweight Championship

12 x 3 Rounds at 12st 7lb (175lb)

Shakan Pitters 12st 6lb 2oz (174lb 2oz)

vs.

Craig Richards 12st 6lb 4oz (174lb 4oz)





Weighing in tomorrow:

6 x 3 Rounds Middleweight Contest

Brett McGinty vs Jan Ardon

6 x 3 Rounds Super-Flyweight Contest

Sammy Cantwell vs Stephen Jackson

The British Light-Heavyweight title showdown between Birmingham’s Shakan Pitters against Crystal Palace’s Craig Richards headlines the Hennessy Sports fight night, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5. Chief support features the Midlands Area Middleweight Title between Coventry’s River Bent and Burntwood’s Troy Coleman. The undercard features unbeaten Irish super-lightweight sensation Stephen McKenna who takes on Plymouth’s Des Newton; Sevenoaks super-welterweight Michael Hennessy Jr.; Birmingham middleweight Idris Virgo takes on Walsall Kearon Thomas; Bexleyheath super-flyweight Sammy Cantwell and red hot Irish prospect Brett McGinty from County Donegal makes his long awaited professional debut.