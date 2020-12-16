Anthony Joshua gave Tyson Fury a beating in 2010 sparring session

Hennessy Sports / Team GB

Tyson Fury was a young 22-year-old professional aiming for the stars. Anthony Joshua was 20 and on the path to Olympic glory when representatives for both sides arranged a now-infamous sparring session.

Firstly, back in 2010, little did the UK know that they held the two dominant future world heavyweight champions in their ranks.

Secondly, Fury and Joshua squared off for three rounds in London. Therefore, ‘The Gypsy King’ gave an honest verdict at the time.

According to the BBC, Fury admitted AJ gave him a hard time as the pair traded blows in Joshua’s home soil.

“I just went down to Finchley Boxing Club and sparred the ABA champion, Anthony Joshua. He’s red hot him, very good,” said a startled Tyson Fury.

“To be honest with you, I thought ‘I’ll only take it easy because he’s only an amateur, and he probably won’t spar me again if I go mad.’

FAMOUS AJ UPPERCUT

“He rushed out at me, he threw a one-two and left hook and bash, he hit me with an uppercut right on the point of the chin.

“If I’d had a weak chin like David Price, I’d have been knocked out for a month. He’s very, very, very good and he’s only young.

“Watch out for that name, Anthony Joshua. He is one prospect for the future.”

That uppercut Fury spoke of has since become Joshua’s trademark and was used to a significant effect against Wladimir Klitschko or, more recently, Kubrat Pulev.

Then continuing by his praise of the Team GB prospect who’d only been boxing for a couple of years, Fury added: “I’m a good prospect, I rate myself as one of the top heavyweights in the world. But he came to me for three rounds, and he gave me a beating.

Continuing about the session, he said: “I slowed him down with a few good body shots. The kid is only 20.

“I’m a handful myself, so for him to put up a good performance like that against a top prospect in me, I think he’s one for the future.

“I’m not going to deny it. (AJ) gave me what for – hell for leather. I even thought an amateur is killing me.”







TYSON FURY WARNING

Concluding with a warning about fighting for real, though, the future lineal champion stated: “Sparring isn’t fighting.

“Fighting with a head guard is not professional boxing.”

Furthermore, will we find out in 2021 who the best of the two really is? – That’s the big question on everyone’s lips right now.

