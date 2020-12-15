World Boxing Council President supports Floyd Mayweather exhibition

Chris Farina

In a recent interview, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has aired his support for Floyd Mayweather and his upcoming exhibition.

Mayweather, who won many WBC titles during his career, will fight a YouTuber in February on Pay Per View.

Sulaiman told The Ak and Barak Show in his monthly ‘State of the Union’ spot that Mayweather uses social media to benefit the sport.

The WBC Head stated: “Floyd Mayweather (vs. YouTuber) is going to do wonders for boxing.

“The attention generated by YouTube is positive for the sport. I support this fight because it’s going to put eyeballs for the sport.”

Other subjects covered by Sulaiman in the chat you can watch on the Sirius XM App right now include:

Has a team that specializes in generating interest for the WBC, which explains the belt’s optics.

This is the first WBC fight with fans in the crowd, wanted to commemorate 2020.

Rejects the idea that there are too many belts, especially with the thought that it’s honoring important people.

Saturday was the 45th anniversary of his dad traveling to Africa to say goodbye. His dad was nominated to be the president of the WBC. His desire to change what was happening in the sport was a motivation.

INSPIRED

Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali were among those who inspired him.

The WBC has fought to make this sport safer.

Was happy and proud of the accomplishments and success they had with Tyson-Jones. There were many movements to prevent this from happening.

Tyson was excited after the fight about the event.

Started a campaign to assist kids with remote learning to alleviate the stress of this unprecedented time.

Spence had a tremendous outing on Saturday night. He’s a walking miracle. If he’s calling out Canelo, this is feasible.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER FLAK

There has been some criticism of Mayweather for taking the fight. But if there’s a hefty purse on offer to little to no work, of course, the five-weight champ will take it.

Mayweather will even give up fifty pounds in weight on the night but remains a massive favorite to win.

All things Boxing on @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156: The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET | At the Fights w @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET