Tyson Fury knocks AJ out, predicts Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach

BT Sport

Top trainer and the man behind the reign for former pound for pound king Manny Pacquiao, Freddie Roach, says Tyson Fury will become undisputed.

Roach, who cornered for Fury in the first fight with Deontay Wilder, remains close to the current WBC heavyweight champion.

The Wild Card coach aired his views on Fury facing Anthony Joshua as the British pair edge closer to a UK super-fight.

“Tyson Fury can be a beast in the ring and go right at you strong, or he could come out as more of a boxer and out-box you,” Roach told Marc Gatford via the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog.

“For this fight, I’d like to see him go out and pressure and batter Anthony Joshua. Pressure him early and beat him up.

“He won’t do it, but I would encourage him to fight in his natural southpaw stance. He’s a beast as a southpaw.

“Joshua’s best chance to win is by using his boxing skills since they are better than Tyson’s.

“Anthony must dictate the pace and stay off the ropes. For both, the distance will be important. I think Tyson wins this one by knockout.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

Roach is waiting to find out about Manny Pacquiao’s next move as the Filipino senator aims for Errol Spence or Terence Crawford clashes.

Joshua, speaking after stopping Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round on Saturday night, didn’t give Fury too much of his time in the aftermath.

“What can I say? This is the fight game. At the same time, I’m not in competition with anyone apart from myself,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’m staying true to myself. I’m learning every day. I get older. I get wiser. Also, I learn that this boxing game is chess and not checkers.

“I play a smart game, and I make the right moves at the right time.

“Round nine, I got the knockout and onto the next. It’s always good to see some great boxing.”







WBO

Criticized in some quarters for his lack of acknowledgment of the Fury encounter now opening up, Joshua also has a mandatory to consider.

If the WBO order Joshua to battle their stipulation in Oleksandr Usyk or be stripped, that puts the Fury collision in jeopardy.

Everybody wants all the belts to be on the line to make the event all the more historic. A lot rests upon the decision of the WBO.

Joshua needs an exception from facing Usyk until after a two-fight saga with Fury in 2021.

That’s the only way to keep the contest undisputed. Fingers crossed.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.