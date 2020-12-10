Demetrius Andrade wants Billy Joe Saunders, likely to get Liam Williams

Ed Mulholland

Two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade remains hopeful of landing a clash with Billy Joe Saunders despite having a mandatory challenger.

On the back of defeating Luke Keeler before the pandemic, Andrade has been patiently awaiting his next move.

Andrade was lined up to face Dusty Harrison in November, but the event was subsequently called off.

‘Boo Boo’ is now set to be ordered to fight another Briton in Liam Williams during the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking about his future and everything boxing recently, Andrade appeared on The AK and Barak Show for Sirius XM.

Below are bullet-points from the interview. Listen to the whole conversation via the Sirius XM App.

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

• Trying to make the best out of a terrible situation. If you’re out there in the boxing world, use your creativity to bring some income. Please do the right thing with your money, and don’t waste it.

• Gotta keep winning, bear whoever is put in front of you. In the end, he’s fighting unknown tough guys, and he’s showcasing his skillset. They may not be marquee names, but boxing fans know who they are.

• Not too many people are up for these challenges.

• Demetrius Andrade wants to make the Billy Joe Saunders fight. He’s willing to put his skills to the test. The weight class of 168 gives him the ability to become a three-time world champion.

• He has the resume that shows he’s fighting representable guys to become a champion.

• Why does Danny Jacobs have to be the one for him to fight because times are hard? If this is something that is on the docket, then it’ll happen.

• On Jacobs, you can’t be the best every time, but he did get the W





CAREER

• Not getting any younger. If the money and timing are right, he’s willing to make it happen. He wants to get in the ring to add to his legacy.

• Pac is still doing his thing, redeeming himself after Mayweather’s loss, so losses aren’t impossible to recover from.

• Right now, he wants to fight GGG & Saunders. Matchroom has a say. This is realistic, and people want to see these fights. Now is the time to put on these fights to corral the best viewership potential.

• Fighters are scared to get in the ring with him because they know it will be a tough fight. He’s not a walkover.

• Don’t come at him because he works hard and has the ability to hang with the best of them. It’s wack.

• Charlo, GGG, and the other big names could get this work at 168.

• If Billy Joe thinks I’m easy to work with, then let him sign the contract and see what happens.

• May the best man win when Spence and Garcia fight.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.