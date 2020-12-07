Liam Williams closing in on Demetrius Andrade world title shot

Frank Warren

LIAM WILLIAMS won’t be playing happy families with ring rivals in 2021, but is ready for a new arrival at home.

First to land next year is a shot at Demetrius Andrade’s WBO World Middleweight title and in May an altogether different championship delivery is due as Williams and partner Carys are expecting a baby boy.

American Andrade must face the Welsh ace early next year. If he doesn’t defend his title against Williams he’ll be forced to relinquish or get stripped of the WBO belt he has held since October 2018.

Williams (23-2-1, 18 KOs) said: “It’s looking like 2021 could be something special for me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to fighting Andrade, beating him and then becoming a Dad once again.

“I am told that the Andrade fight is pretty much done and it’s just a case of finding out where and when it will be.

“I am confident it will be Andrade that I face, but it doesn’t matter to me either way because I will be challenging for the WBO World title in my next fight.

“Things change all the time in boxing though. I don’t even mind going to fight Andrade in his hometown Providence.

“I want to take Andrade’s belt from him, but even if it’s for a vacant title there will be massive fights down the line.”

Things are certainly looking up for Williams who has knocked out his last seven opponents and he is jubilant at becoming a parent once more.

He added: “We only found out on Saturday that my partner will give birth to a baby boy that is due on May 21st. I am over the moon.

“I worship my little girl and my children will get equal love, but a little boy is all I have ever wanted.

“It is a first child for Carys so the sex doesn’t matter to her, but I have a girl and I’m just excited that she is having a boy.

“I am already asked if he is going to box, but I will leave that to him. I’ll be happy if he does, but there will be no forcing him into anything if he wants to take another path.

Williams, 28, last boxed in October hammering mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson inside a round when he made a final British title defence before relinquishing.





He has started training for his world title challenge at Dominic Ingle’s Sheffield gym, but returns home every weekend.

“I go home on a Friday afternoon and return to Sheffield every Sunday afternoon ready for Monday training,” explained Liam.

“I come home to see Myla and spend as much time as a I can with Carys during her pregnancy.

“Even when the fight is announced I will probably still come home every weekend. I think it works best for me.

“For my last fight I stayed in Sheffield for three weeks on the bounce and it didn’t do me any favours. To be honest it cracked me up.

“I didn’t get any release and I didn’t enjoy it one bit. I don’t need looking after at all. It’s just the appeal of being at home, seeing Myla and familiar faces.”