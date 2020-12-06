UK PPV price could DOUBLE for Fury vs. Joshua heavyweight battle

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

World Boxing News understands that feelers have been put out on a potential UK Pay Per View price hike for a Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight clash.

Not long after it became apparent to UK fans that £24.95 was now the norm for a Joshua PPV on Sky Sports Box Office and almost certainly Fury on BT Sport Box Office, WBN got wind of another blow to punters.

Should Joshua be triumphant against Kubrat Pulev on December 12th, already agreed negotiations with Fury will intensify.

Once agreed, TV executives will set about a plan to bump up the purchase price yet again. WBN is one hundred percent sure this won’t be £24.95 on the night.

Somewhere in the region of £29.95 to £49.95 will be set for Fury vs. Joshua, the latter definitely a consideration due to the magnitude of the contest.

Fury vs. Joshua would be the biggest heavyweight fight on UK soil of all-time and see every single title go up in the air for the first time in the country.

Never have five or even four versions of the heavyweight title been at stake on British soil, the former never in the sport’s history.

The IBO is considered out of the reckoning with most die-hards. Although Joshua, Gennady Golovkin, and Erislandy Lara continue to wear it with pride.

Therefore, five world championships would be a first, and the IBO will almost certainly be used in the promotion to highlight this fact.

All rolled into one. It’s a perfect storm for Sky and BT to get together and bump up the price as much as possible. Further in line with the United States.

Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia, which took place on Saturday night, and even the Charlo Brothers double-header and Gervonta Davis, were all available at $74.95 in the US.

This equates to around fifty-five British pounds. Less than that would be asked for Fury vs. Joshua. It doesn’t seem extortionate when you consider the significance of the event.







UNPRECEDENTED HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT

Let’s face it. This kind of encounter may never happen again. It’s taken decades to get where were are now.

For that to happen between two boxers from the same country is unprecedented in this day and age.

Furthermore, if the UK fraternity is lucky enough to secure the undisputed fight in 2021, they can expect to pay through the nose for the privilege.

Not once, but possibly twice.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay.

