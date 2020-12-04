Errol Spence Jr. reassures fans he’s ‘still the same’ despite horrific crash

Ryan Hafey

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has guaranteed fans he’ll be okay this weekend despite fears over his physical and mental state.

Going through a horrific car crash in his Ferrari just over a year ago is still yet to be put at the back of boxing minds.

This is because Spence has not fought since then as plenty wonder if he’ll ever be back to one hundred percent.

Scars were visible on the forehead of Spence during fight-week proceedings over the last few days.

Asked the same question several times over the pre-fight build-up to his title defense against Danny Garcia, Spence made sure to reiterate his stance.

“I’m sharper than I’ve ever been and making weight easier than I ever did before,” said Spence. “The focus is there just like it was at the start of my career.

“It’s a renewed focus, and everything is clicking.

“I’m going to prove that I’m still the same Errol Spence Jr. I know that people have a lot of questions. Those questions need to be answered.

“I don’t think I would have answered them against the lighter competition. People who haven’t been in the gym are going to see those answers on Saturday.”

ERROL SPENCE JR. ON PPV

On training and how his Pay Per View fight with Garcia ends, Spence added: “I have a renewed focus. I’m back focused on the things that got me to the top of the mountain.

“That’s really about being back in the gym every day no matter what. I’m not just going to be in the gym when it’s fight time.

“We’re grinding hard every day. That’s what got me to be a unified champion in the first place.







“Nobody forced me to fight Danny Garcia. But I wanted to face someone dangerous who would keep me focused and in the gym training hard.

“Fighting someone who’s a great fighter like Danny pushes me to another level. That’s the level I’m supposed to be at.

“This fight is ending with me winning. Life has taught me that this world isn’t perfect. It might not be perfect, but I’m going to get the victory.”

This Saturday night on FOX Sports PBC PPV

