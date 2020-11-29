Thankfully, Nate Robinson reports he’s okay following face plant knockout

@naterobinson

Former NBA superstar Nate Robinson has thankfully recovered from a shocking knockout on the Mike Tyson undercard on Saturday night.

Robinson, 36, was face-planted through the canvas in a boxing match on the Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bill, proving a harsh lesson that you don’t play boxing.

Earning a whopping $600,000 for the privilege, Robinson will have to think again if another big-money offer comes in the future.

Displaying minimal skills to defend himself, the basketball legend was involved in one of the most shocking fights ever to be classed as professional.

It was a tough watch.

Taking to social media to reassure concerned fans, Robinson outlined his condition sooner after.

“Thank you, everyone, for all of the well-wishes. I’m OK,” said Robinson. “I appreciate Triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight.

“To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me.

“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. But I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”

NATE ROBINSON BACKLASH

The backlash against the fight has been swift and come from several high-profile names in the sport.

“I don’t care about athletes or not. Stop allowing guys who don’t know how to fight into a ring. (YouTuber) has actually trained to fight.

“Awful. Why (do we) have a California commission if they allow this,” said former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas regarding the Nate Robinson stoppage.

Women’s champ Claressa Shields added: “Nate doesn’t need to be in there with no headgear. You can’t play boxing.”

The whole situation could have been a lot worse all around and it’s only sheer luck that Robinson walked out of the ring with all his faculties.







Apart from being mocked on social media and even sickeningly compared to Apollo Creed when battered to death by Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, Robinson will live.

But boxing continues to be made a mockery of by allowing non-professionals licenses on the request of promoters. It’s the only sport in the world that does this.

Something has to stop before one celebrity or YouTuber is hurt permanently or killed.

Would even one bad injury be worth the trouble of witnessing a sad match-up like that?

I don’t’ think so.

