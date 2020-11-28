Mike Tyson out-weighs ‘flabby’ Roy Jones Jr. – both look far too old to fight

Lynn Millspaugh

Roy Jones Jr. has been branded ‘flabby’ on social media as Mike Tyson out-weighed the former pound for pound king by ten pounds.

Firstly, the legendary pair took to the stage in Los Angeles ahead of their exhibition fight on Saturday night. In truth, both have no business being in the ring.

Secondly, Tyson and Jones Jr. looked shadows of their former selves as photoshopped pictures and doctored internet clips dominating the build-up faded away.

The hype surrounding the clash has reached a fever pitch lately. However, anyone with an ounce of sense knows the event is more trouble than it’s worth.

If either goes full-blooded against a fifty-odd-year-old brain, real damage can be done due to their advancing years. Hopefully, they won’t.

Meanwhile, on the undercard, three of CES Boxing’s rising stars are primed and ready to chase championship glory on one of the most highly-anticipated showcases in the sport’s recent history.

With pound-for-pound legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. set to face one another Saturday at The Staples Center for the WBC Frontline Title, Worcester, MA natives Jamaine Ortiz, and Irvin Gonzalez Jr., and Italian heavyweight Juiseppe Cusumano each aim for titles of their own on the undercard of a star-studded pay-per-view extravaganza.

The festivities, presented by Triller and Tyson’s Legends Only League, begin at 5 pm ET with a free hour of live boxing before starting the pay-per-view main card at 6. You can stream the entire event for $49.99 via FITE.tv or through the Triller app.

Gonzalez’s showdown with undefeated featherweight prospect Edward Vazquez of Fort Worth, TX, for the vacant WBC USNBC title will be featured in the free 5 o’clock hour while Ortiz’s highly-anticipated battle against Maryland’s Sulaiman Segawa for the USNBC Silver lightweight crown airs during the pay-per-view portion of the card beginning at 6. On Saturday, Cusumano fights for the vacant USNBC heavyweight title against hard-hitting Greg Corbin of Dallas.

Friday’s official weigh-in kicked off the pre-fight festivities, highlighted by the long-awaited face-off between the 54-year-old Tyson and the 51-year-old Jones, two larger-than-life talents finally going toe-to-toe decades after dominating the sport during the rise of the pay-per-view era.

The Tyson-Jones bout is an eight-round exhibition for the newly-created Frontline title, leading an action-packed pay-per-view card that also features a YouTuber facing former NBA star and three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson and former two-time world champion Badou Jack battling unbeaten California native Blake McKernan in an 8-round bout.

Complete weigh-in results are listed below. Furthermore, visit CESBoxing.com for more information, or follow CES Boxing on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter at @CESBOXING.

OFFICIAL MIKE TYSON vs. ROY JONES JR WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Mike Tyson, 220.4

Roy Jones Jr., 210

Jamaine Ortiz, 133.5

Sulaiman Segawa, 131.8

Irvin Gonzalez, 124.4

Edward Vazquez, 125.4

Juiseppe Cusumano, 224.5

Greg Corbin, 291.8

A YouTuber, 189

Nate Robinson, 181

Badou Jack, 188.9

Blake McKernan, 186.8

