Host of boxing personnel, including Ricky Hatton, air Dubois v Joyce views

Ricky Hatton was among a host of boxing personnel airing their views on the forthcoming heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce.

The pair of Brits collide on Saturday night with two domestic titles and the European crown at stake.

AT LAST, Dubois vs. Joyce is finally happening. It is a fight that has captured the public imagination, and it goes down live on BT Sport 1 HD from 7.30 pm.

ANDY LEE

I see it being a shoot out. I think Dubois’ extra speed will give him the edge, and I think he’ll win by knockout.

RICKY HATTON

I think most people will lean to Dubois slightly because he’s a man in form. He’s a little bit fresher.

Joe’s had a very distinguished amateur career. Maybe he has a few more miles on the clock than Daniel. He’s quite versatile, Joe.

He can do pretty much everything. His style is a little bit in-your-face, though, which might suit Daniel Dubois. I think it’s a 50-50 fight, but Daniel might be a little bit fresher.

I think that might make the difference.

PAULIE MALIGNAGGI

My prediction is an explosive fight. It could go either way. They’re both big punching guys looking for the big one. I edge towards Dubois at this moment.

RICHIE WOODALL

I think if Daniel Dubois can land a big shot early on, it’ll be his contest. If Joe can get through the first 3 or 4 rounds and take Daniel into the later stages… then the tide could turn after 5 or 6 rounds. If I had to put money on it, I’d probably just fancy Daniel, to be honest.

LIAM WILLIAMS

I think it’ll be a very good fight. I quite highly favor Dubois, but if Joyce can weather a bit of a storm, then I think he’s in with a chance. If you put a gun to my head, I’d have to put my money on Dubois.

NATHAN GORMAN

It’s a real 50-50 fight, in my opinion. I think many people are writing Joe off, but it’s a lot closer than that. Joyce has got a good amateur pedigree. Daniel, on the other hand, is a big power puncher with, massive backhand. Under six, I’ll favor Daniel. Over six, it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

TOMMY FURY

50-50 in my mind. Obviously, Joyce can shift a shot. He’s more experienced coming from the amateurs. He’s had some good fights as a professional. Then you’ve got a young boy Daniel Dubois, British champion, on his way up. I know it’s a cliché to say that if it goes long, Joyce will win it and if it goes short, Daniel will win it, but really, I wish good luck to both men, hope they put up a good fight, and may the best man win.

CARL FRAMPTON

These are really interesting. Both guys are punchers. Dubois is technically better than Joe, but Joe, even though he looks really unorthodox, he’s got an engine as I’ve never seen before in my life. I was lucky enough to train with him, and I’ve never seen a fitter boxer. He’ll want to apply his pressure to Dubois and make him work hard from the start. I think it’s going to be a great fight, Joe’s going to force the pace from the start, and he’s going to walk onto a lot of shots, so it’s all about how well his chin holds up. The later the fight goes on, the more chance that Joe has, but I’m going to stay with Dubois on this one. I think Dubois will get to him at some point, probably a stoppage in the middle rounds.

PADDY CONSIDINE (Top actor who starred in Journeyman)

I have to pick Daniel. The momentum is with him. Joe seems too easy to hit with the right hand. Joyce may have a great chin, but he can’t keep taking those all night. This is going to be a great fight. It reminds me of Lennox Lewis v Gary Mason.

LOU DIBELLA (Leading US promoter)

I love this fight — a clash of styles, with the outcome in doubt. Big Joe is physically strong, durable, more experienced, and has reached… but he’s slow. Dubois is more mobile, can be explosive, and has potential out the ying-yang. This is a great domestic brawl. The kid’s more athletic, and I’m predicting a mid/late stoppage for Daniel.

DEAN EDWARDS (Celebrity chef, boxing nut, and previous MasterChef runner-up)

I’m so pleased that we are getting the sort of domestic dust-up that so many fighters try to avoid, it’s a 50/50 fight, but if I had to pick, my prediction is that Daniel wins via TKO round 4. This is going to be a great fight.







ANTHONY OGOGO

Going to be a great fight, two of the biggest prospects in Heavyweight boxing tearing it up, like the good old days. It’s as close to a 50/50 as you can get. Still, I’m slightly leaning towards Joyce as he’s more experienced in big matches, his physical maturity, and experience in big fights and competition like the Olympics, etc.

KALLE SAUERLAND (Top Promoter)

I think it’s an excellent 50/50 fight and has the makings to be a classic. Dubois is a phenomenal talent but is this a match-up too early for him? I could not pick a winner as there are too many unknowns, but if I had to, I would have to pick Joyce because I have seen him in the deep end before. Good luck to both.

LIAM SMITH (Former WBO Super-Welterweight champion)

I think it’s a top fight between two very good Heavyweights who are both on the up. It’s a good clash of styles. If Dubois has it in the tank, I think he wins. He’s better all around. If he doesn’t and doesn’t do Joyce in the first few rounds, Joyce could come on for a late stoppage. But, my pick is Dubois win, 4-6 rounds.

MARK TIBBS (Top Trainer)

I believe ‘Dynamite’ Dubois is gonna explode on point and extinguish Joe Joyce within six rounds.

TROY WILLIAMSON (Leading Super-Welterweight prospect)

Many people are writing Joe off, but he’s GB’s most decorated amateur for a reason. I’m going for JJ’s win.

AT LAST: DUBOIS vs. JOYCE IS life THIS SATURDAY AT 7.30 pm ON BT SPORT 1 HD