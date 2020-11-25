Danielito ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla wants Dec 5 victory to set-up huge 2021

2020 has been a silent year for boxing and top prospect Danielito ‘El Zorro’ Zorrilla, since the COVID-19 pandemic has put the rise of one of the best promises in Puerto Rico on hold.

But starting in 2021, the expectation of the current NABO regional champion of the World Boxing Organization at 140 pounds is to face major challenges, including a possible confrontation with the undefeated world super lightweight champion of the World Boxing Organization and the World Boxing Council, the Mexican-American José Ramírez.

However, the first obstacle on the road to that world title opportunity is the challenge of Colombian heavy hitter Rodolfo “El Tsunami” Puente (19-4-2 with 14 KO’s), who he will face in the stellar fight of the DIRECTV Boxing Nights on December 5 at the Pedrín Zorrilla Colesum in San Juan in a presentation of Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment along with Golden Boy Promotions.

“I have many plans for 2021. I want to become a world champion and make up for lost time in 2020. But it all starts on December 5 when I face Puente, who is a fighter with a good record and a good number of knockouts.” said Zorrilla, who has a perfect 13-0 record with 10 KOs.“I’ve been training all year for several fights that fell and I made a good camp for this one. I am not here to underestimate anyone, so I am well prepared, in great condition and hungry to win. But my mind is on big fights. This is going to be a fight to warm up engines for what is coming next and on December 5 they will see it.

According to Zorrilla, his goal is to be able to rival Ramírez by mid to late 2021 if all goes well on December 5 and he manages to overcome his subsequent bouts in early 2021.

Zorrilla dreaming big

“In 2021 we go through the great challenges, in search of a world title fight. I’m ready for that and I’d rather challenge Ramirez when that opportunity comes to me. I trust the company and its work plan ”, indicated Zorrilla.

Ramírez outlines a 26-0 record with 17 KO’s and has just won via decision against the Ukrainian Viktor Postol (31-3 with 12 KO’s)





“I would like to face Ramirez before he goes down to 147 pounds. I like his fierce fighting style. I have always followed it and I see it as a challenge for me. That’s the one I love,” added Zorrilla.

Apart from Zorrilla’s starting defense of his NABO title on December 5, the Miguel Cotto Promotions lineup will feature the second professional fight of Pan American gold medalist and rising promising star ; Oscar Collazo (1-0 with 1 KO), who will face rookie Kevin Cruz Jusino, as well as the return to the ring of the female fighter Vivian ‘El Problema’ Velázquez (1-0), who will clash against the American veteran Karen Dulin (3-22-1) from Rhode Island.

This great card will also feature the expected professional boxing debut of Ángel Carranza, undefeated amateur Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion in Puerto Rico and the United States.

The seven-fight event can only be seen exclusively live through DIRECTV on channel 161, On DIRECTV.