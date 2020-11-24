WBC champ favored to extend record lead over Floyd Mayweather to 55-0

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather will be pinning his hopes on an upset this week as the World Boxing Council strawweight title goes up in the air.

Mayweather is in danger of going further behind current belt holder Wanheng Menayothin who holds a startling record of 54-0.

At present, the ‘Money’ man is on 50-0 following his 2017 win over Conor McGregor. Mayweather had retired on the magical mark with his record feat intact after overtaking Rocky Marciano’s longstanding 49-0.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50-0

But slowly and steadily, Menayothin chipped away from initially being 47-0 when Floyd Mayweather walked away. Seven wins later, and the Thai scrapper is 54-0.

That could become 55-0 on Friday as the world title-holder takes on challenger Panya Pradabsri at the City Hall Ground in Nakhon Sawan.

Menayothin has the opportunity to go further ahead after initially announcing his retirement in June. Golden Boy Promotions were able to persuade the 35-year-old to make a u-turn.

He nows begins a firm favorite to see off the advances of Pradabsri and move further away from Mayweather in the record books.

It would only take one loss before the end of his career, though, to hand the accolade back to Floyd Mayweather.

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

This week, a Monday night showdown also awaits inside Chuxiong city for the vacant WBC China super-flyweight championship title. Chunhua Yang squares off against Jin Qi for the showpiece contest on the Chuxiong Aidimei boxing promotion.

For Chuchua, this is a second bite at the proverbial championship apple. He moves down in weight to compete at 115 pounds to challenge Jin for the right to be crowned the new WBC super-flyweight champion of China.

His last competitive fight was a narrow loss to Longyi Hu for the WBC China bantamweight title back in September.

He now goes on the hunt for redemption in his quest for domestic glory. At a weight where he feels he will have a more competitive edge.







20-year old Jin Qi turned professional in 2016, having amassed only four pro bouts in four years.

He has stated that 2020 could be his breakout year. To claim a regional WBC championship title would give the former amateur prospect a foothold on the highly competitive Chinese professional boxing scene.

The historic Dayao Walnut Culture Square in downtown Chuxiong will be packed with boxing fans this coming Monday night for what promises to be an exciting night of pugilistic action.

