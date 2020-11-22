Chris Jericho says, ‘I’ll box Mike Tyson’, talks Floyd Mayweather in WWE

AEW

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho has revealed his interest in fighting former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson for real in a boxing match.

The AEW star, more recently synonymous with his ‘a little bit of the bubbly’ catchphrase, has had beef with Tyson in a scripted bout before.

This time around, Jericho says he’d be up for an exhibition inside the squared circle – potentially after Tyson takes on Roy Jones Jr.

Speaking during an interview with Court Bauer, ‘Y2J’ stated there had been some contact between both parties.

“Earlier this year, when we had the little confrontation with Tyson. It may or may not still happen,” he said. “Who knows, really? But they said, ‘Mike really wants to do something. What would you be up to?’

“I said, ‘Whatever. Let’s do a match.’ Do you want to do a boxing match? I’ll box Mike Tyson. How bad can I get beat up by Mike Tyson that’s worse than taking stiff shots from all these guys that I’ve been beaten up by over the years?”

Asked about potentially taking one of Mike Tyson’s full force shots to the face, Jericho reflected on how Floyd Mayweather had previously appeared in WWE back in 2008.

Mayweather gave Big Show an inadvertent smack in the chops during Wrestlemania XXIV. All scripted at that time.

“You can hit me. I’m fine. I’ll be fine. I remember when Big Show had that with Floyd Mayweather.

“He told me Mayweather hit him and Mayweather broke his nose. And Show was like, ‘I’ve had my nose broken by less,” stated the veteran.







MIKE TYSON LEAGUE

Just six days from now, in a Pay Per View extravaganza, Mike Tyson will battle Jones Jr. that could signal the beginning of a spate of retired champions returning.

Should ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ win and secure big numbers, those who have been out of the sport for some time and need a payday will be queuing around the block.

‘Iron’ Mike has set up a ‘Legends Only League.’ It’s not just for boxers, but any sports stars who want to compete on PPV.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has already been linked to being the next big-name headliner. It remains to be seen who exactly will sign up.

