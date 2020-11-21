Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao receives WBN Fighter of the Year Award

Eight-weight all-time great boxing champion Manny Pacquiao finally received his World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Award for 2019 after a delay.

WBN forwarded the trophy to the Filipino Senator back in February. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 41-year-old couldn’t collect it.

Now months on, Pacquiao proudly stood with the accolade he won for a stellar year in 2019.

Triumphs over Adrien Broner in January, followed by a dethroning of Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in July, meant Pacquiao was one of the top nominations.

Regaining the WBA welterweight title, Pacquiao blasted his way back into the top five of the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings.

Featuring alongside Canelo, Juan Estrada, and Deontay Wilder. Plus, Anthony Joshua, Errol Spence Jr., and Naoya Inoue, Pacquiao absolutely dominated the voting process.

Pacquiao claimed 86% of almost TWENTY THOUSAND ballots cast. A record amount. Fans chose the 41-year-old as the unanimous winner over the holiday period last year.

“If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”

We must come and work together, we will rise up. #MagkaisaTayo 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/UYax643wzu — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) November 20, 2020

It’s a testament to the generous character of Manny Pacquiao that he was able to take time out from helping relief efforts in his home country to pose with the WBN Award.

At present, the Philippines is in a state of distress following the disasters of Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly) and Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses). The events have devastated many parts of Pacquiao’s native land.

As always, Pacquiao is a big part of the relief efforts. He recently donated the entire portion of a streaming deal with Globe to the aid fund.

The Award finally landing in Pacquiao’s hands comes just in time for the next round of voting is set to be announced in one month.

A shortlist of boxers who excelled in 2020 will be released after the Canelo Alvarez fight weekend on December 21st.

Fighters who can already expect a place in the line-up include Teofimo Lopez, Terence Crawford, and Tyson Fury.

Several other names will join the trio as the election opens for four weeks.







MANNY PACQUIAO in 2021

Obviously, without a fight in 2020 due to the ongoing crisis worldwide, Manny Pacquiao is currently working on his next bout.

Terence Crawford looks to be the most likely candidate for a world title unification showdown. There’s also an exhibition with UFC star Conor McGregor in the pipeline.

Firstly, McGregor is fighting in the octagon in January. This leaves Pacquiao will a window of opportunity for his usual April date. Crawford would be a massive battle for the spring if both sides could agree.

For the latter part of 2021, McGregor would then come into play.

WBN would like to thank Manny Pacquiao for taking the time to accept the award and offer our hope that the Philippines will recover quickly from the current situation.

Thank you, Senator.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.