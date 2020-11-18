Manny Pacquiao donates VOD fees as Terence Crawford rumors grow

MP8 / Mikey Williams

World Boxing News gratefully received an update on the future of boxing legend and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao this week.

As Pacquiao takes headline for a massive unification showdown with Terence Crawford, Globe announced an agreement with the eight-division champion.

Should Pacquiao vs. Crawford make it over the line in 2021, as expected, Globe will broadcast the battle in the Philippines via UPSTREAM.

WBN also received information regarding Pacquiao, proving his amazing generosity once again.

Globe’s newest brand ambassador, Senator and People’s Champ Manny Pacquiao, announced that he is donating his fees from brand endorsement to victims of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

The contract signing took place recently held at the Mireio, Raffles Hotel in Makati.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, plus Globe Chairman and Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, witnessed Pacquiao offer to give his earnings to support relief efforts.

“I said yes to Globe because I believe in the company. I use the company’s services. Not only that, I am given another God-given opportunity to be of help to our countrymen in any way I can. I want this.

“That is why my endorsement fee for this will go to relief efforts to help our compatriots who were affected by the devastation of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. That is my commitment,” said Pacquiao.

The contract signing between Globe and twelve-time, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao as its brand ambassador was live-streamed on Facebook last night. A new standard for events marketing in the new normal.

“You’re donating the proceeds of the endorsements. I think that’s a very gallant move and one that is so timely given the vast devastation that has occurred in the country today,” said Cu.

For Ayala, “At a time when the country is facing so many challenges, Manny’s life story has remained a source of inspiration for Filipino people during the pandemic.

“A constant reminder of the Filipino’s strength and talent. His tenacity to overcome every difficulty.”

MANNY PACQUIAO FIGHTS

The partnership with Globe also paves the way for Filipinos worldwide to see Pacquiao’s upcoming fights live via UPSTREAM. It’s the newest transactional video-on-demand (VOD) platform, and GMovies.

“It is indeed a source of pride to partner with Manny Pacquiao, the People’s Champ. His legendary boxing career is a never-ending source of Pinoy inspiration. To inspire people always to strive to be better,” said Upstream partner Dondon Monteverde.

“This same inspiration goes in line with our vision for Upstream. We want to become the best entertainment platform for the Filipino people.

“It is with great privilege and honour that Upstream will air his next fight. It will be through live internet streaming to the Filipino people,” Monteverde added.







Also present at the contract signing were Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, Business Development Head of Ayala Corporation, and Issa Cabreira.

“Plus, Globe Consumer Business Group Head; Joe Caliro, Globe Senior Adviser. Finally, Arnold Vegafria, Talent Manager, and Roselle Monteverde, Regal Films Producer.

Furthermore, Globe is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact. Globe has committed to implement sustainability principles hinged on four pillars.

“Including One Digital Nation, Care for the Environment, Care for People, and Positive Societal Impact. Globe is actively supporting 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

