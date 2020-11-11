Terence Crawford joins a long list seeking out a Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey / S.Verbeek / MP8

Terence Crawford has joined US rival, Errol Spence Jr., in singling out Manny Pacquiao as his main welterweight target for the future.

The pound for pound star, who faces Kell Brook this weekend, is frustrated at the lack of movement over a fight he’s wanted for the last five years.

Discussing his chances of landing the battle, which would be a unification of the WBA and WBO belts, Crawford appeared on ‘The Last Stand Podcast’ with Brian Custer.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Asked who he wants to face at 147, Crawford answered: “Manny Pacquiao for sure, I’ve been calling for that since 2015, and that’s the crazy part, that fight still haven’t happened.

“Of course, Errol Spence fight, Keith Thurman fight, those are the fights that I’m really intrigued about. And maybe a Danny Garcia fight. We got a lot of history together.

“I know me and him would make a great fight,” he added.

On the Brook fight, Crawford still worries about the Briton making the weight.

Quizzed by Custer on whether Brook is still elite at welter, Crawford said: “If he makes the weight, yes. He’ll come in there with the size advantage.

“He’s smart. He’s been in there with a lot of great fighters. And he’s strong. You got to be careful with him because he’s not a stupid fighter by no means.

“Him making the weight comfortably means he’s still a dangerous fighter.”







POUND FOR POUND

Crawford knows a convincing victory is needed after ESPN named him the number one pound for pound fighter on the planet.

It’s a move that has caused controversy as most see it as a blatant bias because Crawford fights for the company.

WBN has Crawford at eight, simply down to the fact his resume doesn’t have the biggest names on it.

‘Bud’ is obviously unfazed by this and is just grateful for the recognition by ESPN.

“It’s about time. I’ve always felt I was number one. Whenever someone asked me how do I rate myself on the pound for pound list, I always said I’m number one,” he stated.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.