‘Anthony Joshua is no threat, Deontay Wilder would have his way with him’

Mark Robinson / Esther Lin

Anthony Joshua poses no threat and would have lost to Deontay Wilder. That’s the view of Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy who blasted the heavyweight champion.

Fury is preparing to return to the ring for his fourth pro contest and believes Joshua will lose when facing his older sibling.

Going even further with his prediction that AJ would be a ‘foregone conclusion’ for ‘The Gypsy King,’ Tommy says that Deontay Wilder would also beat the Londoner.

Speaking to Press Box PR recently, Fury gave both barrels to the top division puncher, who is a two-time ruler at 200 pounds plus.

“I’m not biased, but the Joshua fight will be the easiest fight of Tyson’s career,” Fury said, according to Press Box PR.

“Tyson’s an all-round better round fight than Joshua. Joshua’s a great champion and achieved a lot in his career, but Tyson’s just on that next level.

“There’s not anything that Joshua does that poses a threat. He comes forward, and he throws a one-two, a hook and the occasional uppercut – that’s it.”

DEONTAY WILDER

On Wilder, Fury added: “For my money Wilder would have had his way with Joshua. Wilder’s a lot more explosive and a harder hitter.

“So if Tyson has done that to Wilder, what is he gonna do to Joshua? The Joshua fight would be a foregone conclusion.

“If Tyson chose to box, Joshua wouldn’t get near him. If Tyson wants to fight AJ like he did Wilder, then Joshua ain’t going to win that battle because Tyson is six-feet-nine inches, nearly 20 stone. And he has got big, big firepower now.

“If a massive puncher like Wilder couldn’t do anything with that, what’s Joshua going to do?

“Joshua is a big man, but he’s musclebound, and in the late rounds, that will have an effect. As we’ve seen in a lot of Joshua’s fights, when he’s been in a proper fight, he has gassed out.

“Round six, seven and eight he has become sloppy and that’s when I think Tyson will get him out of there,” he concluded.







Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua almost certainly happens in 2021 after the former dismissed a trilogy with Deontay Wilder following the pandemic delay.

Wilder now faces being out of the title picture until at least 2022. The American’s future is currently unclear.

On the other hand, Tommy has been linked to facing Deontay’s brother Marsellos in another Fury vs. Wilder grudge match next year.

