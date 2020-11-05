Famous Muhammad Ali quote turned into awesome GIF for WBN

WBN cartoonist FightPosium have marked the celebration of Muhammad Ali’s life by turning one his best-loved quotes into a GIF for World Boxing News.

WBN cartoonist FightPosium marked the celebration of the life of Muhammad Ali in 2016 by turning one of his best-loved quotes into a GIF for World Boxing News.

Ali’s famous words: ‘I’m so fast that last night I turned off the light switch in my hotel room and was in bed before the room was dark’ – have been used to make a tribute to the great man to be shared online.

Passing away earlier this month at the age of 74, Muhammad Ali was a three-time world heavyweight champion and widely recognized as the most revered sportsperson of all time.

WORK

FightPosium linked up with World Boxing News in 2016 and have since put together artwork on Anthony Joshua v Charles Martin, Gennady Golovkin, Mike Tyson, and Tyson Fury – to name but a few.

MUHAMMAD ALI QUOTES

“I don’t count the sit-ups. I only start counting when it starts hurting because they’re the only ones that count. That’s what makes you a champion.”

“Silence is golden when you can’t think of a good answer.”

“I wish people would love everybody else the way they love me. It would be a better world.”

“It isn’t the mountains ahead that wear you down. It’s the pebble in your shoe.”

“Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”

“The fight is won or lost far away from the witnesses, behind the lines, in the gym and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.”

“I am the greatest, and I said that even before I knew I was. I figured that if I said it enough, I would convince the world that I was really the greatest.”

“Float like a butterfly. Sting like a bee. You can’t hit what your eyes don’t see.”

“Impossible is just a word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is potential, Impossible is temporary, Impossible is nothing.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.