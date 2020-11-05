Adrien Broner released from jail, given December deadline to pay up

@adrienbroner / PBC

Former world champion Adrien Broner has been released from prison on the stipulation the boxer pays $800,000 plus ordered by a judge.

Broner was given three days by Cuyahoga County Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo for covering up his financial situation.

Russo spotted an Instagram post despite the fact Broner told the court he only had $13 to his name.

After stewing things over behind bars, ‘AB’ was released only to be ordered to find the reported $835,000 to an accuser.

The victim claims Broner assaulted her and was given compensation yet to be fulfilled by the 31-year-old.

Through his lawyer Stanley Jackson, Broner had cited monetary hardship as the reason for not paying a penny to the woman.

Russo said, giving him a stern telling off: “This is serious stuff,” according to cleveland.com.

“I have the right to hold you in contempt until you answer every single one of these questions. Make life easy on yourself and answer the questions.”

She continued: “Stay off Instagram. Think about how much trouble Instagram has caused for you. And for what?

“If you think people are not watching your social media, you’re wrong.”

ADRIEN BRONER FINANCES

On Monday, Russo had promised to make Broner show exactly what his current cash flow looked like. It comes after Broner made a reported multi-million-dollar check to fight Manny Pacquiao in January 2019,

“Mr. Broner has continually defied every court order I’ve given. The jig is up today,” stated Russo.

Russo told Broner he must return to court and pay the money by December or face further jail time.







As for his ring career, Broner is lined up to fight Ivan Redkach in January or February of 2021 as he seeks a first win since 2017.

Jailed just before ramping up training camp, Broner will certainly have to get straight back in the gym to prepare for the soon-to-be-confirmed battle.

Needing a victory to kickstart his big-fight hopes, ‘The Problem’ has been linked to facing Keith Thurman or Mikey Garcia at the back end of next year.

