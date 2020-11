Boxing TV Schedule – Forthcoming DAZN televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fight events televised by DAZN USA in the coming months.

2020

NOV 7 Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa

SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO IN HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA

NOV 14 Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY

NOV 27 Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado

SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO IN HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA

DEC 4 Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray

SSE ARENA, WEMBLEY, LONDON

DEC 5 Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO IN INDIO, CALIF.

DEC 12 Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

O2 ARENA, LONDON

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN was founded in London and first launched in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan in August 2016. In Canada the following year.

It launched in the United States and Italy in 2018, and in Spain and Brazil in 2019.

The streaming service holds exclusive deals with Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing USA to broadcast events for a monthly fee.