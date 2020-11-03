World Boxing Council Mandatory Report: Cruiserweight to super-welter

The World Boxing Council mandatory and voluntary report from cruiserweight to super welterweight outlines the current situation for each division.

WBC QUARTERLY REPORT ABOUT CONVENTION RULING ON EACH DIVISION – NOVEMBER 2020

CRUISERWEIGHT

Cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu must make two mandatory defenses, having won a vacant title. There are 2 final elimination bouts, between #1 Thabiso Mchunu vs. #3 Olanrewaju Durodola and #4 Alexei Papin vs. #5 Ruslan Fayfer. Makabu was granted a voluntary defense.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Makabu will make a voluntary defense in December.

· Aleksei Papin defeated Ruslan Fayfer by TKO6 on August 22 in a final eliminator bout and is the mandatory contender.

· Mchunu vs. Olanrewaju Durodola – silver and final eliminator, purse offer won by DiBella.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will defend his title against Fanlong Meng on September 25 in Russia. Jean Pascal is the mandatory challenger.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· The Artur Beterbiev vs. Fanlong Meng fight did not occur because of Meng visa problems and could not fight in Russia. IBF replaced Meng with Adam Deines.

· Arthur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines, IBF mandatory fight, was postponed due to injury.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends against Roamer Angulo on Saturday, the winner will face mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim; winner vs. Avni Yildirim will be allowed a voluntary defense before facing diamond champion Callum Smith.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Benavidez lost his WBC super-middleweight world title on the scale; the fight between Benavidez and Angulo took place on August 15. Benavidez won the fight. The title became vacant.

· The WBC ordered Avni Yildirim vs. Saul Alvarez for the vacant, and the purse offer is still pending for November 2.

· Callum Smith is the mandatory challenger to fight the winner.

· Azizbek Abdugofurov vs. Lerrone Richards for the silver title will take place in November in the U.K.







MIDDLEWEIGHT

Franchise champion Saul Álvarez will not fight on September 12. He is training, and Golden Boy is working on confirming the date, place, and opponent

Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo will defend against Sergiy Derevyanchenko on September 26.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Jermall Charlo defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko by UD12 in a voluntary defense of his title on September 26.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

Super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo defends against Jeison Rosario on September 26 in a unification bout. The promoter informed that the winner is obliged to make the IBF’s mandatory defense, to which the WBC confirmed that it has agreements of respect and reciprocity with the IBF to respect the mandatory obligations.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Erickson Lubin defeated Terrell Gausha by UD12 and won the vacant silver title and an eliminator fight on September 19.

· Charlo defeated Jeison Rosario by KO8 in a voluntary defense of his title on September 26.

More to follow from welterweight to the lower weights.