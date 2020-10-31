Devin Haney bids to trump Floyd Mayweather as ‘first billionaire boxer’

Johnnyrueg / DHP

Devin Haney admits he wants to outshine his mentor Floyd Mayweather by becoming the ‘first billionaire boxer’ in the sport.

The undefeated WBC lightweight world champion (24-0, 15 KOs) will return to the ring on November 7, 2020, against former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs).

Haney vs. Gamboa is a 12-round world title fight taking place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event on a highly anticipated Matchroom USA card in association with Devin Haney Promotions is broadcast on DAZN.

Here is what Devin Haney, the WBC Lightweight Champion, had to say ahead of his fight with Gamboa as he wraps up his final day of training camp in Las Vegas.

On his recent training camp in Las Vegas.

“I stay in the gym, and I basically live in the gym. So once camp begins, I put my all into training. I do not want to be outworked.

“I’m driven by those around me. I am extremely focused right now. I’m going to be the face of boxing.”

On returning after his shoulder injury.

“No athlete ever wants to be injured. I took the time I needed to listened to the doctors. To let my body rest.

“One good thing from the social distancing and stay-at-home orders was it occurred during the time I was recovering, so I was able to be fully rested once the gyms reopened.

“I am now 100% and better than ever, you will see on fight night.”

On his matchup with Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“Gamboa has done a lot in the sport, and the fact that he gave a lot of fighters tough fights, says a lot about him.

“I want to prove a point in this bout that a lot of people are not mentioning my name amongst the best in the world. I’m looking to change that by putting forth a performance against Gamboa that no one has ever seen before.

“I respect Gamboa as a fighter, but in the ring, I will have no respect for him at all. In the ring, he is my enemy.

On what a spectacular win means for your career.





Outshining Floyd Mayweather.

“Obviously, a win gives me my 2nd world title defense, which is very important to me. Title defenses show a lot about what kind of fighter you really are.

“I don’t care how you won it or who you won it from…can you defend the world title against all challengers? That’s what I represent as a throwback champion.

“You can have a strategy to get there, but when you become a champion, you become a target. Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and Ryan Garcia are all great potential opponents for me.

“I’d rather fight sooner than later, but they have to feel the same way about me.

“I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer and to do that. I have to put forth billion-dollar performances. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on November 7th in Miami.”

Haney has trained with Floyd Mayweather in the build-up to the fight. However, Mayweather is considered a billionaire boxer in his own right.