Freddie Roach makes startling prediction on ‘one gear’ Mike Tyson KO

HBO

Trainer Freddie Roach has aired his views on the forthcoming exhibition return for ex-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Roach doesn’t see ‘Iron’ Mike going easy in the eagerly-anticipated Pay Per View fight with Roy Jones Jr. on November 28th.

Tyson has predicted a war with Jones despite unspoken ground rules on taking it easy in those kinds of match-ups. Roach agrees.

Mike does not know the meaning of an ‘exhibition’ and will come out “swinging for the fences” against Roy Jones Jnr – predicted Manny Pacquiao’s coach.

But Tyson has to be aware of Jones Jr’s left shot to the body.

An interesting insight from the boxing legend, who, as you well know, won several world titles with modern greats like Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto.

He also worked with Tyson Fury for his first bout against Deontay Wilder in 2018. Roach even had a spell training Mike Tyson towards the end of Tyson’s career.

“I spoke with Mike Tyson about ten days ago. I told him he doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘exhibition,” Roach told Press Box PR.

“He laughed, but he knew what I meant. Mike is an old school fighter who only has one gear – forward.

“And I know when that bell rings, Mike will be swinging for the fences. I think Mike knocks Roy Jones out.

“But I did warn Mike that Roy has to be careful of Roy’s left to the body. That’s the punch Roy used to knock out Virgil Hill.”

Jones is seen as the underdog despite being far more active than Tyson over the past fifteen years. ‘RJJ’ last fought in 2018.







A NEW MIKE TYSON

For his part, Tyson retired in 2005 and stayed out of the ring until now.

Judging by training videos, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is in a far better place now than he was in 2005, though.

Admitting entering fights under the influence of drugs and using a fake penis to dodge testing, Tyson is a world away from that these days.

Growing his own marijuana and far more chilled out these days, Tyson will be expected to put on a show for the fans.

If successful on Triller in what has become a lucrative market for older fighters and YouTubers, Tyson will press on with plans for a Legends League.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.