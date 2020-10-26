Boxing legends team up for Charity song ‘Never Give Up, Never Give in’

Several boxing legends of the past have teamed up to record a charity song at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London.
The Commonwealth Boxing Council, boxing writer Eric Armit and the World Boxing Council joined forces for the song, ‘NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE IN’.
Ex-world champions like John Conteh and John H. Stracey headed to North London where the Beatles recorded 50 years before, their album of the same name.
The Fighting Legends, who sing the chorus, include any many great names from the past, who were happy to give up a Sunday last year to come together to make their contribution to the record which was written to raise awareness of the boxing Charity, ‘THE RINGSIDE CHARITABLE TRUST (RINGSIDE REST AND CARE)’.
This Charity has the ambitious and long-term aim to raise sufficient monies through contributions, private fund-raising, and access to public funding to purchase, staff and maintain a respite care home for former boxers in need.
The song has been released this month and is available for download on iTunes HERE.
‘NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE IN’ Participants and choir
THE BARN STUDIO, SUFFOLK Simon Block, Bob Kidby, Tim Blanchard, Helen Ward, John Parker (RIP)
(A big thanks to Stupid Music at the Barn Studio for studio time and mixing)
ADDITIONAL DRUMS Alex Moody
ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS, LONDON
‘THE FIGHTING LEGENDS’
TIMEKEEPER
Bob Edgeworth
LEAD VOCALS
Simon Block
SUPPORTING LEAD VOCALS
Jimmy Batten
Martin Hooker
Duke McKenzie
Steve Sinatra
John H Stracey
CHORUS
Jimmy Batten British Champion
Andy Brace Owner, ‘Worldwide Signings’
Cathy ‘The Bitch’ Brown WIBF European, English Champion
Matt Christie Editor, ‘Boxing News’
John Conteh British, Commonwealth, European and World (WBC) Champion James Cook MBE Southern Area, British and European Champion
Stacey Copeland Commonwealth Champion
Debbie Down Hon Secretary, Commonwealth Boxing Council
Bob Edgeworth BBB of C Timekeeper
Simon Euan-Smith Boxing journalist
Harry Holland Promoter and manager
Martin Hooker Amateur Champion
Barry Jones IBF Inter-continental and World (WBO) Champion
Duke McKenzie MBE British, European and 3-weight World (WBO, IBF) Champion Kevin Mitchell British, Commonwealth, IBF and WBO Inter-continental and World (WBO) Champion John Oliver Trainer, Finchley ABC
Nicky Piper WBA Penta-continental, IBF Inter-continental and Commonwealth Champion Martin Power British Champion
Lee Pullen Trainer, GB International (Amateur) Squad
Billy Schwer Jr. British, European, Commonwealth and World (IBO) Champion Billy Schwer Snr. Former pro boxer
Steve Sinatra Frank Sinatra tribute act
John H Stracey British, European and World (WBC) Champion
Terry Waller Five time ABA Champion, Captain England Squad, Olympic representative
BRASS SECTION
‘Brass Extraordinaire’
MC
Bob Kidby
THE LAST LAUGH
Frank Bruno MBE European and World (WBC) Champion
PRODUCED BY
Bob Kidby
Richard Flack
Tim Blanchard
TWEAKED BY
Ron Rogers {T’Pau)
A BIG THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
(In alphabetical order)
Eric Armit
Commonwealth Boxing Council
World Boxing Council (President Snr Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar) ‘…that shiny Belt of gold and green they don’t give away for free….’
A final big thanks to Mrs. Winifred Joy Block (RIP) whose legacy made this recording possible