Ivan Baranchyk gets all-clear after hellacious eight-knockdown battle

Promoter Lou DiBella has reported that Ivan Baranchyk is now out of hospital following an amazing battle with Jose Zepeda.

Firstly, the pair went hell for leather at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. They both touched down four times in a superbly entertaining contest.

But it was Zepeda who had the final word due to him landing on Baranchyk with a fifth-round sickener.

Leaving the hospital with our co-promoter, Tony Holden, is bruised but grateful warrior, Ivan ⁦@IBaranchyk⁩. Last night, he lost a brutal, unforgettable #boxing match. Thankfully, he's well enough to talk about, and appreciate, the fight of 2020 with family. God is good.

IVAN BARANCHYK

Baranchyk was taken to be assessed by doctors. Gladly, he’s now free to tell the tale after a scare.

“Leaving the hospital with our co-promoter, Tony Holden, is bruised but grateful warrior, Ivan ⁦Baranchyk,” said DiBella.

“Last night, he lost a brutal, unforgettable boxing match. Thankfully, he’s well enough to talk about and appreciate the fight of 2020 with family. God is good.”

The Fight of the Year contender ended when Zepeda landed the sweetest shot of the fight, something that hasn’t really been a trademark of his during a 35-fight career.

Despite scoring 26 knockouts, Zepeda has not been labeled a big puncher. His fifth-round belter may well change all that.

JOSE ZEPEDA

Discussing his win after the encounter was over, Zepeda attempted to explain just how difficult a match-up it proved to be.

“I feel great because I won the fight. It was a hard fight, and I’m thinking, ‘Man, boxing is hard. It’s no easy game.’

“Boxing is tough, and you have to give it 100 percent because it’s a hard sport.

“Both of us are climbing up, and somebody had to stay. I was able to win the fight, and I told him,

‘Thanks for the fight. It was a great fight.’ “I know I’m tough. I didn’t know how tough I was. Tonight, I showed myself, too.

“I’ve never been in a fight like this. It was a great learning experience.”







Due to doctors wanting him immediately assessed, Baranchyk was unable to complete post-fight formalities.

After getting the all-clear, Baranchyk is free to resume his career.

Furthermore, and knowing his promoter, you can’t rule out a rematch.

