Malta to host third post-lockdown event featuring fans on Oct 2

Due to the COVID-19 situation, many boxing promoters around the world are holding their shows behind closed doors or cancelling them altogether.

However, with strict safety measures in place, the small nation of Malta is bucking the trend and is set to hold its third spectator attended event since July.

The event, which will be held on the 2nd of October and broadcast live on Fite.tv, features Malta’s own Haithem Laamouz making his return to the ring after winning a WBC title last year.

Demis Tonna of Prize Boxing Promotions commented: “In these hard times thinking as a promoter, it is not ideal to put on such shows with a restricted crowd.

“But being an ex-boxer myself and also being so close to my own boxers, it gives me that extra push.

“I see how they train day in, day out and that’s all to put on a show for the boxing fans. How can I say no to that? October 2nd is going to be one hell of a show!”

Co-Promoter Mark Wilson Smith added: “Let’s not forget that Malta hosted the world’s first spectated boxing/sports event post lockdown, and its great to keep that momentum going.

“The boxers need to earn a living and the fans are desperate to see them in action again too. Having a reduced audience isn’t ideal, but that is just part of the COVID-19 safety measures that we strongly adhere too.

“I’m just thankful to our loyal sponsors who are certainly helping out.”

WBC belt holder Haithem Laamouz said: “It’s good to be back! Can’t wait to fight in my home country again after a long time, and I will give the fans a sharp reminder of who The Flash is.

“I will get my winning streak going again and continue climbing the rankings!”

Fans’ favourite Christian Schembri, who recently enjoyed victory over local rival Scott Dixon, added: “It’s great being able to get in the ring soon after the trilogy with Dixon.

“I have been training non-stop after that fight to improve my skills and I plan to put on a great performance against Emilov. I will leave everything in the ring; not one step backwards will be taken!”

The event, scheduled to take place at the famous Montekristo, will also feature all-action Swedish boxer Niclas Elfstedt and skillful prospect Clarence Goyeram, as he looks to make it four wins from four fights.