Dave Coldwell impressed by the progress of Lerrone Richards

Dave Coldwell has been impressed with Lerrone Richards up to now.

The London super-middleweight hopeful made the switch to Coldwell’s Rotherham base earlier this year and the Sheffield trainer is delighted with the strides taken by his newest charge.

With Coldwell once again building a talented stable of fighters, he firmly believes that Richards has all it takes to replicate the lofty achievements of former Coldwell gym members such as Tony Bellew and Jamie McDonnell.

“Lerrone has settled into the gym really well,” buzzed Coldwell. “He was a fighter I’d heard about before I started working with him and my opinion on him has increased massively now I’ve had the chance to work so closely with him.

He’s fit in really well and all the other lads in the gym are happy to have him there. Lerrone is a fighter with a lot of talent and if he keeps on progressing the way he is then I think you could be looking at a future world champion.”

Coldwell added, “Lerrone’s team are working non-stop behind the scenes to deliver him the right fight and I’m confident that it’ll be a move that moves him closer to the top of the super-middleweight picture.

There’s a number of interesting options out there for him on the world scene.

I fully believe that he’ll be having a big say amongst the big titles in the future. For now, he has to keep learning and taking the right steps when his team deliver for him.”