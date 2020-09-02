Gervonta Davis sparring prompts Floyd Mayweather to sign 18-0 phenom

@floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather has continued his tradition of signing outstanding talent with the addition of undefeated super-lightweight Jean Carlos Torres.

The former five-weight world champion, now retired and training the next generation, snapped up the 18-0 phenom earlier this week.

It’s believed Torres is ripe for a world title shot and Mayweather is planning to take the 30-year-old there in the next twelve months.

Eventually, Torres could be matched with superstar Gervonta Davis after the pair spent time in the gym together.

Discussing the move, the fighter was ecstatic to begin his journey after fighting almost exclusively on home soil in Puerto Rico.

“Signing with Mayweather is a dream come true. I will not make him regret it,” said Torres, according to a statement published by Ring Magazine.

“What started from a temporary training situation ended with a significant step forward in my career. I want to prove that I made the best decision.”

Torres’ manager, Raul Pastrana added: “Mayweather liked Juan Carlos’ work ethic. He was present when he had a great sparring session with Gervonta Davis.

“In the end, he came to us with a great interest in signing him to his promotional company.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MOVE

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe shed some further light on why Mayweather made his move.

“Floyd took a personal interest because he saw him train for three weeks. He was impressed with what Torres was doing,” said Ellerbe.

“He decided to sign him because Torres works very hard.

“We, as his promoters, want to continue with the tradition of producing great champions from Puerto Rico.

“We are excited to welcome Jean Torres to our Mayweather Promotions family.”







Torres boasts fourteen stoppages on his record so far. The last of which came in November of 2019.

‘Lobo’ halted Carlos Manuel Portillo (22-2) with ten seconds left of the very first round to cement his place as one of the top contenders at 140 pounds.

Furthermore, with Floyd Mayweather now on board, it should be a hell of a ride for the big puncher.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.