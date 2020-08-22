Whyte vs Povetkin: Weights, Running Order for Matchroom Hearn Garden

Mark Robinson

Whyte vs Povetkin – Weights, Running Order, and quotes for this weekend’s UK PPV featuring Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin at MHG.

WHYTE VS POVETKIN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS AND SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

19:15 RING WALK

10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

JACK CULLEN 11st 10lbs 6oz v ZAK CHELLI 11st 10lbs 8oz

(Little Lever) (Fulham)

followed by

19:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE (encrypted)

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

ALEN BABIC 14st 9lbs 0oz v SHAWNDELL WINTERS 13st 12lbs 0oz

(Croatia) (USA)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBO Global Welterweight Title

LUTHER CLAY 10st 5lbs 8oz v CHRIS KONGO 10st 5lbs 5oz

(Bracknell) (Bermondsey)

followed by

10 x 2 mins Undisputed Lightweight World Titles

KATIE TAYLOR 9st 8lbs 3oz v DELFINE PERSOON 9st 6lbs 7oz

(Ireland) (Belgium)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC Interim and Diamond Heavyweight Titles

DILLIAN WHYTE 18st 0lbs 6oz v ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 0lbs 0oz

(Brixton) (Russia)

TAYLOR vs PERSOON QUOTES

Katie Taylor – Bray, Ireland – 15-0, 6 KOs – defending her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO Lightweight World Titles against Delfine Persoon:

“I’m very very excited. I’ve said it before, this is why I’m in the sport of boxing, to be involved in fights like this. This is a legacy building fight for me and Delfine.

“We’re both in this sport to prove that we are the best. You have two fighters here that absolutely believe that they are going to win.

“We both think we’re going to win. That’s what makes this such a fantastic fight. I want to be involved in the biggest fights and that’s why I wanted this rematch.

“I want to prove that I am the best. There will be a criticism of whether I win or lose. This is why I’m in boxing – to be the best.

“I want to be known as the pound for pound No 1. No crowd, all the belts on the line? This is the purest form of boxing you will ever see.

“I’m prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday. May the best boxer win.

Delfine Persoon – Roeselare, Belgium – 44-2, 18 KOs – challenging Katie Taylor for the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO Lightweight World Titles:

“It’s up to me to prove that I also deserve the Titles. In New York, for us, it was not the correct decision.

“Everybody thinks [I won the first fight with Taylor]. It’s good there is a rematch. We will see who is the best fighter.

“We didn’t think [Taylor would grant a rematch]. And we were very surprised Katie is taking this risk. For her, it is a big risk. If she loses, it isn’t good for her career.







“A war? This is boxing. Punch, punch back. It is not a war. Grabbing and holding is not boxing. Boxing offensively, jabbing and working, is the way to box.

“I respect her style. I must prove my style, as I did in New York. But even better. But I like to box in front.

“Boxing with my heart can be a problem, sometimes I forget to use my [brain]. I must not give her time to hold me. Don’t give her the time.

“I could see I am bigger than her. I have to start the fight faster than last time, with a higher tempo. But I can’t change the whole thing. My way of boxing is with pressure.

” I can box also on the back foot but, a lot of the time, my opponents don’t pressure me. But I can do it.

“I spar with guys in Belgium who are stronger than me. They give me problems and I find solutions. Against a girl, I always feel stronger because I train with men.

Whyte vs Povetkin is live tonight on PPV for £19.95