Puerto Rican amateur star signs contract with Top Rank ahead of pro debut

Omar Rosario, a six-time Puerto Rican national amateur champion who won the 2020 Olympic Trials at 152 pounds, signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank.

Rosario, 22, will make his professional debut as a junior welterweight Friday evening in a four-round bout at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla.

“My dream has always been to be promoted by Top Rank, and I am excited that my dreams are coming true,” Rosario said. “I worked extremely hard to get here, and this is a testament to the hard work we do in and out of the ring. I am ready to conquer the boxing world and become Puerto Rico’s next superstar.”

Said Tim VanNewhouse, Rosario’s manager, “Omar is an outstanding talent and I’m happy I could fulfill his expectations of aligning him with Top Rank. Although I had big Olympic hopes for him, I know he is going to have a promising future in the pros.”

Rosario hails from Caguas, the same city that produced Miguel Cotto. As a young man, he was trained by Cotto’s father, Miguel Cotto Sr. He compiled a 175-34 record in the unpaid ranks and is currently trained by Joe Santiago, the Puerto Rican national team coach who was Cotto’s head trainer for his bouts against Joshua Clottey and Manny Pacquiao.

A 5-foot-10 boxer-puncher, Rosario excels in the classroom as well. He is a junior at Universidad Ana G. Méndez, where he majors in marketing and finance.