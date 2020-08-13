Damien Vazquez fires warning to Brandon Figueroa ahead of Sept 26 clash

Damien Vazquez (15-1-1) is counting down the days until his September 26th showdown against WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1). The fight takes place at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The loaded Showtime pay-per-view event is co-headlined by Jermall Charlo defending his middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo unifying his WBC super welterweight title against WBA/IBF champion Jeison Rosario.

While Vazquez respects his opponent, he is very confident that he will become a world champion on September 26th.

“Figueroa is a great fighter. I am not going to take anything away from him. He is a world champion and a world champion for a reason. I am going to give him everything I got and take the f*cking title from him,” Vazquez stated.

Vazquez is known for his boxing ability but after getting hit with a controversial draw last year, the Mexican American has revamped his style and now refuses to leave his fate in the hand of the judges.

“Fuck it. I am just going to go toe to toe and f*ck him up on the inside to be honest. I want to fight toe to toe and show him what a real Mexican looks like,” Vazquez stated.

The Las Vegas based fighter doesn’t see how the fight will go to the final bell. He believes that the only reason the referee will be needed will be to count to ten when Figueroa hits canvas.

“I want to make it a Mexican is war, a tough fight. Let’s make it phone booth fight so I can show him how a real Mexican fights. I guarantee we still the show,” said Vazquez.