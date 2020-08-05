Shawn Porter vs Sebastian Formella set for World Boxing Council Silver

Shawn Porter’s clash with Sebastian Formella will have a World Boxing Council strap on the line as the winner closes on Errol Spence Jr. or Danny Garcia.

The former WBC welterweight champion, nicknamed ‘Showtime’, will return to the ring on August 22 against undefeated German Sebastian Formella.

Porter vs Formella is due to be for the WBC Silver welterweight title.

It`s likely to take place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles without fans. That’s where Fox is slated to return with PBC cards.

Porter, 30-3-1, won the WBC welterweight belt by defeating Danny Garcia in a close fight, defending the crown once against Cuban Yordanis Ugas, before being narrowly defeated by Errol Spence Jr. in September last year, in a great fight.

While Formella, 22-0, 10 KOs, comes from a victory in January over Roberto Arriaza.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL CHAMPS

BENAVIDEZ

World Boxing Council super-middleweight champion David “Red Flag” Benavidez, is preparing for his title defense on August 15th against Colombian Roamer Angulo at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs), 23, stopped Anthony Dirrell in September 2019 to regain the 168-pound title.

Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs), 35, is Colombian fighting out of Miami. He is coming off an upset 10-round split decision win over then-undefeated Anthony Sims Jr. on Jan. 30.

Angulo’s only loss came by decision to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in 2018.







BETERBIEV

World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) was due to defend his title against Chinese contender Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs) on March 28.

Due to the pandemic of Covid-19, the fight had to be put back.

Different sources have indicated that the combat between Beterbiev and Meng will take place on September 25. Possibly in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

This has not been confirmed.

Beterbiev will defend for the first time the WBC belt he won by knocking out former Ukrainian champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk last year.

Fanlong, originally from Chifeng, China, was an Olympic fighter in 2012. He turned pro in January 2015.

Furthermore, Fanlong is an experienced boxer with a long history as an amateur.