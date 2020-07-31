New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Ceremony canceled due to COVID-19

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) announced today that its ninth annual induction dinner at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated for from April 19,it had been postponed until to September 20, but the next NYSBHOF induction dinner will now be held April 25, 2021 at the same venue. Tickets and journal ads may be reimbursed at point of purchase.

A NYSBHOF committee will meet in the not too distant future to determine if it will induct both classes ( Class of 2020 & 2021 ) next year.

“We waited to see if the City of New York eased restrictions,” NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy announced, “but we are forced to cancel since there will not be enough time allotted for us once restrictions are eased. We have agreed to cancel our event until next year. I want to thank the ownership and management at Russo’s On The Bay for continuing to work with us during this crisis to give us another date. And I’d like to thank everyone for their patience, advise and insight into making this decision. We’re confident that next year’s award dinner will be our best ever.”

Living boxers in the Class of 2020 include three-time World light heavyweight title challenger Jorge Ahumada (42-8-2, 22 KOs), of Woodside, Queens by way of Argentina; (1975-78) WBC super featherweight World Champion Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera (53-14-3, 31 KOs), of New York City by way of Puerto Rico; WBC super featherweight World title challenger Freddie “The Pitbull” Liberatore (20-4-1, 11 KOs), of Bayside, Queens; WBC middleweight World Champion and four-time New York Golden Gloves winner Dennis “The Magician” Milton (16-5-1, 5 KOs), of Bronx; World heavyweight title challenger and two-time New York Golden Gloves winner Lou Savarese (46-7, 38 KOs), of Greenwood Lake; and WBA super middleweight title World title challenger Merqui “El Corombo” Sosa (34-9-2, 27 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of the Dominican Republic.

Posthumous participants are Brooklyn welterweight Soldier Bartfield (51-29-8, 33 KOs), Bronx middleweight Steve Belloise (95-13-3, 59 KOs); NYSAC and World lightweight champion (1925) Jimmy Goodrich (85-34-21 (12 KOs), of Buffalo; World heavyweight title challenger Tami Mauriello (82-13-1, 60 KOs), of Bronx; WBA light middleweight World champion (1982-83) and four-consecutive New York Golden Gloves titlist Davey “Sensational” Moore (18-5, 14 KOs), of Bronx; and World lightweight champion Freddie “The Welsh Wizard” Welch (74-5-7, 34 KOs), of New York City by way of Wales.

Living non-participants include Oneida judge Don Ackerman, Wantah, Long Island journalist/producer Bobby Cassidy, Jr., Buffalo manager Rick Glaser, Rockaway Beach journalist Jack Hirsch, Bronx boxing broadcaster Max Kellerman, Ardsley ringside physician/NY Medical Director Dr. William Lathan, Orangeburg judge Julie Lederman, Hyde Park referee Ron Lipton, and Staten Island/Catskill trainer Kevin Rooney.

Posthumous non-participant inductees are Brooklyn’s Ring Magazine editor Lester Bromberg, New York City sportswriter Dan Daniel, Brooklyn’s Gleason’s Gym founder Bobby Gleason, Sunnyside, Queens boxing writer Flash Gordan, Manhattan journalist A.J. Liebling, Long Island City’s NYSBHOF co-founder Tony Mazzarella, and New York City manager Dan Morgan.

Each attending inductee will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NYSBHOF.

The 2020 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF nominating committee members: Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, Jim Monteverde and Neil Terens.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.