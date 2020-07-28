Dec Spelman: I’m sick of Lyndon Arthur looking past me!

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER Dec Spelman today arrived at the fighter hotel ahead of a headline clash against British and Commonwealth Champion ‘King’ Lyndon Arthur, vowing to dethrone his highly-favoured opponent.

The pair will clash on Friday night, live on BT Sport 1 at 7pm, and a confident Spelman is clear on what he intends to do: “I want to bash up Lyndon, I want his British and Commonwealth titles… and then I want to fight Anthony Yarde.”

Much has been made of Hall-Of-Fame promoter Frank Warren’s plans to manoeuvre Arthur into position to face Yarde later in the year, but Spelman believes he’s being overlooked and it’ll come back to bite Arthur come Friday night.

“All i’ve heard about since the fight was made is how Lyndon’s going to beat me and then get his big night against Anthony Yarde.

“I’m sick of people looking past me, I’m sick of Lyndon Arthur looking past me. It’s all fun and games for him until he gets in the ring on Friday and realises he should never have taken this fight.”

The Scunthorpe scrapper believes that he can take Arthur to levels he’s not yet seen and then go and give a good account for himself against ‘The Beast’ later in 2020.

“I’ve already beaten fighters that would beat Lyndon Arthur. The one time he stepped up he went to war with an unknown Ghanaian.

“Anthony Yarde has nothing that worries me. None of the light heavies do. That’s how good I feel.

“I feel great, I’ve just been grinding through lockdown and I’m ready to take Lyndon’s head off.”

The last time Dec Spelman fought on BT Sport he suffered a razor-thin, close decision loss to Shakan Pitters but Dec reckons viewers shouldn’t read too much into what he considers a sub-par performance.

“BT Sport viewers didn’t see the best of me last time out, but I know come Friday it’ll be the best version of Dec Spelman that knocks out Lyndon Arthur.”

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 begins at 7pm on Friday.