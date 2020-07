Rosie Perez talks racial tensions, career and Madonna’s Tupac hook-up

She is considered the First Lady of Boxing, a Community Activist, and a Well-Known Actress. This week Rosie Perez joins the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

Perez goes in-depth on growing up with a mentally ill mother, being sexually and physically abused, the racial climate today with the death of George Floyd and what changes Hollywood needs to make.

This inspiring interview is sure to touch you and give you insight on what Perez endured and still became a star.

ROSIE PEREZ ON TODAY’S RACIAL CLIMATE

“GEORGE FLOYD IS NOT THE FIRST MAN OF COLOR TO BE KILLED BY POLICE, SENSELESSLY KILLED BY A POLICE OFFICER, BUT THIS TIME NOBODY TRYING TO PUT THE BAND-AID BACK ON.

“AND IT’S HURTFUL AND IT’S UGLY, AND WE’RE WATCHING ALL THE NEGATIVE STUFF KINDA OOZE OUT BUT IT’S GOOD BECAUSE SOMETIMES YOU NEED THAT FOR HEALING.

“WE NEED THE WOUND TO BE EXPOSED TO GET SOME AIR IN IT, AND SOME NEW LIFE. AND THAT’S EVIDENT WITH ALL THE YOUNG PEOPLE TAKING TO THE STREETS AND PROTESTING AND DEMANDING CHANGE, AND THEY HAVEN’T STOPPED. I’VE BEEN AN AIDS ACTIVIST FOR OVER 30 YEARS, WE HAVEN’T STOPPED FIGHTING.

“IT’S A TERRIBLE TIME, IT’S A SAD TIME, BUT IT’S ALSO A VERY HOPEFUL TIME, AND I JUST HOPE THAT YOUNG PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THAT THE FIGHT DOESN’T STOP WHEN THE MARCHING STOPS!”

PEREZ ON WHAT CHANGES HOLLYWOOD NEEDS TO MAKE

“IT’S ON WHITE PEOPLE TO MAKE THE CHANGE BECAUSE THEY HAVE ALWAYS PUT IT ON US TO MAKE THE CHANGE. WHY DON’T YOU GUYS DO YOUR OWN MOVIES, WHY DON’T YOU GUYS MARKET YOUR OWN PRODUCTS.

“WELL, YOU KNOW WHAT THAT’S REALLY DIFFICULT IF YOU’RE IN POWER AND WE’RE NOT.

“WHITE PEOPLE NEED TO PUT TO PEOPLE OF COLOR IN POWER POSITIONS. AND THE PERSPECTIVE OF MOVIES NEED TO CHANGE.”



PEREZ ON HER MENTALLY ILL BIRTH MOTHER PUTTING HER IN GROUP HOMES AT 4 YEARS OLD

“THE HOME WAS HELL, IT WAS A LOT OF PHYSICAL AND MENTAL ABUSE THAT I ENDURED BY THE NUNS THERE. AND WHEN I GOT TO THE GROUP HOME, THE PHYSICAL ABUSE STOPPED, BUT THE MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL ABUSE DID NOT. AND SO I STAYED THERE MONDAY-FRIDAY, AND ON FRIDAYS GOT ON THE METRO NORTH AND WENT HOME AND THEN I WOULD HAVE TO GO BACK. AND IT REALLY, REALLY DID A NUMBER OF ME.

“FINALLY, WHEN I WAS 12, I FINALLY GOT TO GO HOME FOR GOOD WITH MY AUNT. IF IT WAS AGREED THAT MY AUNT GAVE MY MOTHER THE WELFARE CHECK FOR ME.”

PEREZ ON BEING SEXUALLY ABUSED BY HER SIBLING AND PHYSICALLY ABUSED BY HER MOTHER

“I WAS THE ONLY ONE IN THE FAMILY THAT SAID SOMETHING AND I GOT BEAT FOR IT! I GOT BEAT SENSELESSLY. AFTER I GOT BEAT, I HAD TO GET ON MY HANDS AND KNEES AND MY MOTHER MADE ME SCRUB THE KITCHEN FLOOR WITH A TOOTHBRUSH, MY OWN TOOTHBRUSH, WHILE HE (HALF SIBLING) LAUGHED AT ME BEHIND HER BACK.

“THAT WOULD DESTROY ANYBODY, BUT BRIAN I DON’T KNOW IF IT WAS THE GRACE OF GOD, I DON’T KNOW IF IT WAS THE LOVE THAT I HAD WHEN I WAS YOUNGER AND CONTINUE TO HAVE FROM MY FATHER’S SIDE OF THE FAMILY, BUT WHEN I WAS ON THAT FLOOR SCRUBBING WITH THAT TOOTHBRUSH I REMEMBER SAYING TO MYSELF JUST WATCH, JUST WAIT AND WATCH I AM GOING TO RISE LIKE A PHOENIX!”

ROSIE HOOKING MADONNA UP WITH TUPAC AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS

“I GO TO THE BATHROOM, I BUMP INTO MADONNA AND SHE GOES, “GIRL HOOK ME UP!” I WAS LIKE REALLY? SHE GOES YES, HOOK IT UP…PLEASE!

“I GO BACK TO MY SEAT AND I WAS LIKE PAC, YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS BUT YOU KNOW MADONNA? HE WAS LIKE, “YEAH.” I GO SHE WANTS TO HOOK UP WITH YOU, AND BEFORE I COULD FINISH HE JUST GOT UP OUT OF HIS SEAT AND WAS LIKE WHERE IS SHE C’MON.

“AND THE NEXT WEEK YOU SAW HER WALKING DOWN THE RED CARPET WITH A BANDANA ON HER HEAD.”