Five-time world champ Mia St. John signs deal to publish memoir

Former five-time world boxing champion Mia St. John has signed with Post Hill Press to publish her memoir!

Fighting for My Life will take readers through her journey of surviving the loss of her beloved son, ex-husband, and 30 years of sobriety. St. John reflects her abusive childhood, which unknowingly thrusted her into a lifelong survival mode.

Mexican-American and born in the height of the Vietnam War, suffering poverty, domestic violence and alcoholism. She became a five time world boxing champion, rising to fame in the 90’s.

St. John lived a fairytale adult life until she received the call no parent wants to get – that her only son was dead. Only five years later would his father, two time Emmy Award winning actor Kristoff St. John, love of her life, follow in his footsteps.

Drugs, alcohol, mental illness and a failed mental health system took the lives of her son and his father and thrust her into the hardest fight of her life.

About the Author:

Mia St. John is a five-time World and International Boxing Champion

and first- generation Mexican born in America. She founded the “El Saber Es Poder” Foundation to empower individuals suffering from mental illness, homelessness, addiction and poverty by providing programs to better educate, inform and improve physical and mental health.

About the Writer:

Elaine Aradillas has been a reporter at PEOPLE magazine for a decade where she has spent the majority of her career writing about human interest, crime and breaking news. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.