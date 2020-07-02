Shakan Pitters discusses rearranged Chad Sugden clash

Shakan Pitters is raring to go ahead of a rearranged British light-heavyweight title clash with Chad Sugden on August 22.

Pitters and Sugden collide as Hennessy Sports make their return from the lockdown conditions in the United Kingdom.

Discussing the bout, undefeated Pitters from Birmingham said, “This has been a long time coming.

“Every day that’s gone by in lockdown I’ve been getting more and more hungry, determined and focused on beating Sugden and claiming the British title,”

“It was very frustrating when the show was cancelled just one week before. But I understood the bigger picture as the pandemic is a global crisis.

“The lives that had been lost in the UK alone was frightening and I commend the front line workers who kept working throughout.

“I just had to be patient and keep training in the background and thanks to Mick and Channel 5 the big fight is now back on,”

“Whilst my loyal supporters can’t be there, the fight is live and free for everyone to watch on Channel 5, so tune in and watch me beat Sugden and become the new British champion.”

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Pitters v Sugden clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo; fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr and a further Area Championship title fight to be confirmed.

The event will be staged in a state of the art, arena sized and purpose built production studio, behind-closed-doors, with no public in attendance. In addition, strict medical protocols laid out by the BBBofC will be followed to ensure the health and safety of the boxers, trainers, staff, officials, medics and broadcast team working on the night.

This will be the first live championship boxing event of a busy schedule for Hennessy Sport on Channel 5 with more big title-fight shows to be announced in the coming weeks.