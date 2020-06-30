Rusito: Promising boxer Alejandro Gonzalez dies of cancer aged just 21

Just fourteen months ago, Javier Alejandro Gonzalez Barrientos was a 15-0 prospect on his way to certain honors in the sport of boxing.

Fast forward to June 2020, and his life has been tragically cut short at the age of just 21.

Gonzalez, who has eleven knockouts to his name, was being touted as a future world champion at featherweight or super-featherweight.

His family is now mourning his death.

The World Boxing Council and its President Mauricio Sulaimán released a statement on the sad passing this week.

They said: “Rusito” González, left this world at the age of 21 after bravely fighting against cancer in the lymph nodes. He was a great promise and prospect for Mexican boxing.

“The entire WBC family join with family and friends of this fine young warrior. The sorrow is great, but “Rusito” will never be forgotten.

“Rest in peace!”

Turning pro in late 2015, Alejandro Gonzalez was making solid progress and getting noticed by some of the biggest promoters in the sport.

For his life to end so suddenly and in such circumstances is a great loss to boxing.

WBN would like to send condolences to the family of Rusito at this time.







ARROYO

World Boxing Council flyweight champion Julio César Martínez, plans to return to the ring on August 15 in Tulsa.

His rival will be the tough Puerto Rican fighter McWilliams Arroyo (24-4-0, 15), ranked world number one by the WBC.

“They changed the rival that we had been told but we will make a great training camp. Arroyo is a good boxer. There is no easy rival. We are going for the victory,” said “Rey” Martínez.

Arroyo will be a difficult rival for Julio since, in addition to having ample experience, he has a victory over former Mexican world champion Carlos Cuadras.

Plus fights against champions Román “Chocolatito” González and Kazuto Ioka to his credit.