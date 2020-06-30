Eddie Hearn heads to Trump rally state as COVID-19 spike fears escalate

Mark Robinson

Eddie Hearn has announced plans to restart his American boxing dream in Tulsa despite fears of a COVID-19 spike in the state over the coming weeks.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally, in which over 6,000 people gathered without social distancing, was widely panned in the media.

It’s since been predicted that Tulsa County will be at the wrong end of a coronavirus outbreak. Due to the quarantine measures, it could hit a peak in the next ten days.

Only last Thursday did Tulsa record the highest number of cases in a 24-hour period during the pandemic. This is without taking the rally into account.

Initial predictions of around 20,000 descending on Tulsa by the Trump administration luckily did not come to pass. But that many bodies in one place, not wearing masks and told they don’t have to be six feet apart could have a significant effect in the coming weeks.

Almost 400 people have died so far in Oklahoma, 66 in Tulsa County. With those 485 cases confirmed last week being the biggest surge to date.

Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA are planning a ‘unique outdoor event’ which should help in keeping their own potential cases to a minimum. Although the recent rise in cases is not looking good for the rest of the area.

EDDIE HEARN IN TULSA

A Matchroom statement on the upcoming card, topped by two world champions, included the following information with quotes from Hearn.

“The announcement of Eddie Hearn’s return to boxing in the States comes hot on the heels of the promoter releasing details of four stacked and ultra-competitive fight cards in Britain over four weeks in the unique setting of the grounds of the company’s Essex headquarters.

“Eddie Hearn is following that bold move with more ambitious plans for his American return. With the elite-level bill set to have a unique setting in Tulsa unveiled soon.

“We are ready to return in the States and just like Fight Camp in the UK, we plan to do things differently,” said Hearn.

“We are heading outdoors in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We’re planning something unique and special for this double World championship header that should thrill in the ring.

“Julio Cesar Martinez is a beast. One of the most exciting World champions in boxing. It’s Mexico v Puerto Rio as he faces mandatory challenger McWilliams Arroyo in a guaranteed thriller.







“In the co-main event, we stage the Undisputed Welterweight championship between Cecilia Braekhus and Jessica McCaskill. It promises to be an electric pace between two great champions.

“Beneath them, ‘Wonder Boy’ Shakhram Giyasov steps up the gears as he homes in on a 140lbs World title shot. US amateur sensation Marc Castro makes his professional debut.

“Rising US stars Nikita Ababiy and Raymond Ford step up the opposition as they continue their rise to the top.”

