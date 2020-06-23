Commonwealth Boxing announce appointment of new HON. SECRETARY

The CBC has released a statement through current Hon. Secretary Simon Block regarding a new appointment within the ranks.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW HON SECRETARY – MRS DEBBIE DOWN

On 30th June this week I shall be stepping down as Hon Secretary of the Commonwealth Boxing Council, an honorary position in which I have been proud to serve for 40 years.

As advised in our Bulletin last October, MRS DEBBIE DOWN will be taking over, only the fourth ‘Hon Sec’ in the sixty-six year history of the CBC, which was set up in 1954 with the grand title, ‘ THE BRITISH EMPIRE AND COMMONWEALTH CHAMPIONSHIPS COMMITTEE’. Since then, it has undergone a number of name changes until its incorporation as a limited liability, ‘not for profit’ company, registered at Companies House, UK under the laws of England and Wales under its present name.

The names may have changed but what has continued is that our Title is an indispensable stepping stone en route to a world title challenge. Many of the greatest names in our sport from the old ‘Empire’ to the current Commonwealth have held our Title, right back from the end of the 19th century to the present day.

The most anticipated showdown we all hope to see in the UK this year after lockdown, will be DANIEL DUBOIS v JOE JOYCE, both undefeated Commonwealth Champions and subject to prior contests, the most eagerly awaited match in the world next year will also feature two former undefeated Commonwealth Champions, TYSON FURY v ANTHONY JOSHUA.

Mrs Down, the first female ‘Hon Sec’ has an extensive background in boxing having started as a teenager with the British Boxing Board of Control, going on to work for Panix Promotions, Frank Maloney (as then) and Hennessey Sports, and for the last six years, as Assistant Secretary of the CBC.

Those who have had dealings in the past with Mrs Down will testify to her efficiency, capability, patience and perhaps above all, her likeability and warm personality.

Although women in boxing are no longer a rarity inside and outside the ring, her appointment in this year when the rights of women are very much to the fore, seems very in keeping with the times.

I shall continue to assist the CBC in various roles including that of CBC representative on the World Boxing Council Board of Governors.