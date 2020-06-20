Orlando Gonzalez to fight Luis Porozo in Las Vegas, Nevada

Beginning a new chapter in professional boxing preceding the COVID-19 break, featherweight prospect from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Orlando “Zurdo de Oro” Gonzalez (14-0, 10KO’s), will return to the ring next Thursday, June 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We had a very good preparation without any setbacks, despite the challenges COVID-19 have presented us with,” said González. “I had the commitment of my coach and the colleagues of the Atlantic Boxing Club, who took care of themselves and took all the health measures to help me in the sparring sessions.”

González, who got an impressive victory last February in front of a full house in Kissimmee, will have a great challenge in his debut in Las Vegas, when he clashed eight rounds against the 2008 Beijing Olympian, the Ecuadorian Luis Porozo (15- 2, 8KO’s).

“I know very well Porozo’s good reputation in amateur boxing and what he has done in professionalism,” said the 24 years old boxer. “He’s a strong fighter, who has fought up to 135 pounds. I recognize the challenge that will be before me, and that is why we had an intense preparation. It is a very important fight, due to the stage and the exposure that we will have. I know that with a strong win against Porozo, we will have great opportunities in the near future. ”

The match will be part of the “Top Rank on ESPN” card to be broadcast live (8:00 pm ET) on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.