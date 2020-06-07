Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy clash eyed for Christmas Day

Phil Jay

The huge Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy battle scheduled to be settled in the next six to nine months has another big pitch from a bidder down under.

Dean Lonergan, the man who worked with Bob Arum on Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn, has been in contact with Top Rank (Fury’s US promoter) about staging the Wilder clash in Australia.

Firstly, Arum had already pointed out that Australia was a possibility. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and conditions in the United States.

Secondly, No fans will be allowed at events. Certainly until late 2020 or early 2021. This means Fury vs Wilder III would have to find a new home to going ahead this year.

Lonergan has now revealed ongoing talks, with Christmas Day a potential mark in the calendar.

“When Bob came out and said that we are talking to ‘our friends in Australia’, I’m the one he’s talking to,” Lonergan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s my proposal (to stage Fury vs Wilder III here). I put it to him with budgets. How we’d do it. The whole lot.

“Bob has been an incredible partner and ally for me in the world of boxing. I just had thought six weeks ago that if these guys can’t do a major fight in Las Vegas or New York, why not come down here where I know we can get a crowd.

“We are flexible around the timing. But if we did it at 1.30pm on Boxing Day, it would be beamed back into the States on Christmas night.”

On his closeness to Arum and willingness to work together, Lonergan added: “It’s an excellent relationship.

“I have enormous respect for Bob since he came down here with Manny Pacquiao.

“This could be a massive historical event,” he reiterated.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

As WBN previously stated, Fury vs Wilder III would be the first fight to allow fans back into Las Vegas next year if no other suitable venues are found.

Dates around February or March of 2021 are certainly on the table following a massive event taking place there last February.

Fury vs Wilder II broke box office records for a heavyweight clash. It’s hoped the third installment could do even better business in the future.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay