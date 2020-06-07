Frank Warren reveals split terms after Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Promoter Frank Warren won’t be attempting to shift the goalposts as the Hall of Famer continues talks for Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua.

Unlike Joshua and his team with Deontay Wilder in the past, Warren won’t be trying to negotiate more money for his fighter. This is despite Fury being by far the number one heavyweight on the planet.

Joshua will be asked to agree to half the proceeds from the contest, which is expected to take place on Pay-Per-View in both the US and UK.

But fresh from recent discussions, Warren believes any deal has hit a snag. Fury’s handler on the British side of the Atlantic says he’s not convinced AJ and Eddie Hearn want it.

“There have been ongoing talks,” Warren told Sky Sports. “Fury? I know I speak on his behalf – he wants the fight. More than anything, he wants the fight.

“I don’t think Matchroom want the fight. All day long, Tyson Fury beats AJ.

“It’s not a difficult fight to make. Whatever is on the table is 50-50. Fury is the No 1 heavyweight but we don’t say 60-40. 50-50 down the middle.

“Once we get the offer that we’re supposed to be getting, we’ll be in a position to sit around the table and knock it into shape. It’s not about me or Matchroom. It’s about getting this fight made.”

TYSON FURY on HOME FIXTURE

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on Sky’s ‘Home Fixture’, Fury said: “Eddie Hearn talks a lot of hot air as usual.

“I’ve been offering to fight Joshua for quite a while. I’ve been trying to make that fight happen for the last five years. And it’s not happened at all.

“Eddie’s obviously Joshua’s promoter, so he’ll have to be speaking to my team to make the fight happen.

“Give the fans what they want and stop running away from the biggest fight since Lennox fought Frank Bruno.

“Have the guts to step up to the plate and get flattened, son.”