Joe Calzaghe discusses Bernard Hopkins fight, career on BT Sport tonight

Retired British legend Joe Calzaghe will discuss his battles with Bernard Hopkins and Mikkel Kessler in the second part of a new BT series tonight.

BT launched a new short series called ‘What Went Down’, looking at top British boxers and back on some of their best and most memorable fights.

What Went Down returns this week with Joe Calzaghe as he looks back at some of his classic fights.

Calzaghe is joined by special guests including Paddy Considine, Mikkel Kessler, Enzo Maccarinelli and Frank Warren to revisit some of the best moments in his career including his bouts with Mikkel Kessler and Bernard Hopkins.

Tonight's the night we celebrate the career of a British boxing great: @RealJoeCalzaghe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WhatWentDown | 7:45pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/hYewZ62Dh1 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 6, 2020

JOE CALZAGHE

The second episode is on Saturday night. Tune in!

“Check out tonight’s episode of #WhatWentDown on @Btsports looking back at 2 of my greatest fights. Kessler unification and what went down with Hopkins. It was great to catch up with my old friends,” said Calzaghe.