Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III could kick-off fans returning to Las Vegas

As Las Vegas prepares to stage boxing matches for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there’s a real hope that Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder will be the first big event to feature fans.

Fury vs Wilder III was set to be staged in July before coronavirus derailed those plans. Dates in October and December also look likely to fall foul to the virus.

WBN now understands that, alongside a possible return to normality in 2021, the MGM Grand may yet stage the final episode of the saga.

Right now, Top Rank is taking a section of their stable to the famous landmark hotel. Bob Arum has set up a camp of round-the-clock testing in order to see some activity televised through their deal with ESPN and ESPN+.

This is expected to go on for at least the next three months. A review of the situation will then be undertaken between MGM Resorts and Arum’s company.

STAGE TWO

Stage two could see a few hundred vastly spaced out fans, those of whom have reservations at MGM Resorts, allowed into the area in order to gauge whether it’s then viable to move to the next phase.

That next step would come around November. It would look at the possibility of staging events at the Garden Arena at around 30% or half capacity.

Only after another few weeks of monitoring would any major Pay-Per-View events featuring a vast crowd be even considered.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

This falls nicely into the lap of Fury and Wilder, though. The WBC heavyweight title clash has a potential window of January to April 2021 in order to allow Canelo his usual May slot.

Therefore, arranging the trilogy for around one year after the second fight is certainly a makeable play. February 20th or 27th immediately spring to mind.

Dependent on the current situation in the United States getting a hell of a lot better, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III would be most welcomed to echo in a new post-coronavirus era.

A capacity of 16,000, just like earlier this year, is unthinkable at the moment. But the way the virus keeps waning in other countries is a good sign for the US.

In around two months, if the majority follow the social distancing rules, wear masks, and wash their hands thoroughly many times a day, COVID-19’s infection rate will keep dropping.

Add to that the speed a vaccine is being developed and February 2021 is a real possibility if there’s a smooth run from now until then.

Roll on the restart. June 9th.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.