Carlos Molina vs Michi Munoz available for $5 PPV fee this weekend

RINGSIDE

Former junior middleweight champion ‘King’ Carlos Molina is bringing back live boxing in the age of the pandemic with an exciting no-spectator event this Saturday June 6, 2020, in Mexico that will be shown live on the FIGHT NIGHT LIVE and KING CARLOS PROMOTIONS Facebook pages (9pm ET/6pm PT) for just $5.

Presented by Molina’s King Carlos Promotions, the still-active Molina (31-11-2, 10 KOs) will face tough veteran Michi ‘El Matador’ Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs), of Leon, Mexico, in the ten-round junior middleweight main event.

In the 10-round co-featured bout, Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico, will face Nestor Fernando ‘La Chispa’ Garcia, (23-20-1, 17 KOs), of Queretaro, Mexico.

An exciting three-bout undercard is also scheduled.

Headlining the undercard will be Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico’s Denilson Jair Valtierra (10-0, 5 KOs) taking on Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico’s Aurelio Hernandez (8-4-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Also, in action will be Mexico City super middleweight Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against San Luis Potosi, Mexico’s Luis Acuna Rojas (2-8-1).

In the opening bout, Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico’s Cristián Martín Medina García will make his four-round featherweight debut against an opponent to be announced.