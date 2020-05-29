World Boxing Council join ‘The Rock’ in condemning George Floyd brutality

Phil Jay

Of the major boxing organizations, the World Boxing Council has become the first to speak out in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old African-American was arrested on a minor forgery charge by Minneapolis Police earlier this week. In videos circumstances, Floyd was then handcuffed and told to lie on the floor.

Office Derek Chauvin then proceeded to place his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck. This is despite no hint of resistance by the eventual victim.

Chauvin pressed down on Floyd as the man pleaded with the officer that he couldn’t breathe. As pointed out by Hollywood star and boxing fan, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, this happened a total of fifteen times.

Floyd was fighting for his life, whilst Chauvin and fellow-arresting officer Tao Thou did nothing to help him. The whole shocking incident lasted a total of nine minutes.

In the end, Floyd passed out. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A statement from the World Boxing Council was aired to WBN late of Thursday as protests continued in the city where the senseless death took place.

“The WBC strongly condemns the acts of brutality that led to the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.

“The boxing world unites to express condolences and compassion to his family. To all members of the community who have been affected by this tragedy.

“As the world is praising front line forces for the heroic contribution during these difficult times, this horrible crime must not be left unnoticed.

“WBC Constitution and History, emphatically opposes any form of discrimination. Reaffirms its dedication to inclusive freedom.”

‘The Rock’ then laid his feeling bare in sentiments echoed by the majority of people around the world.

He said:

Past few days I’ve been stunned trying to make sense of George Floyd’s death.

The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men.

And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger.

But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he says “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air.

Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die.

So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was.

George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times.

These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable.

But then where’s the greater accountability? – The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY.

We ultimately win when we can normalize equality.

I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you.

Let the process begin now.

JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD

A murder charge against the culprits has been called for by justice groups. Many, many of those involved in boxing have also spoken out against this horrific tragedy.

Five cops have since been relieved of active duty, including Chauvin and Thou.

WBN would like to offer condolences to the George Floyd family. The hope is that justice can be served so the current climate can allow for a change in the future.

This has to stop.

