Boxing Nutrition: The health benefits of eating eggs

With science on our side, we can once again enjoy the wonderfully nutritious egg. Along with milk, eggs contain the highest biological value (or gold standard) for protein.

One egg has only 75 calories but 7 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of saturated fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.

Eggs are a powerhouse of disease-fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin.

These carotenoids may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older adults.

And brain development and memory may be enhanced by the choline content of eggs.







EGGS BENEFITS

But the full health benefits can only be realized if you store them properly — in the refrigerator — and cook them thoroughly to kill any potential bacteria.

As a child, I loved my father’s eggnogs, made with fresh, raw free rangers blended with milk, vanilla, and ice.

These delicious treats are no longer considered a good option. Unless pasteurized are used in place of the raw.