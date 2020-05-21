World Boxing Association reveal 15-page, 5-phase plan for boxing’s return

Ringside

Boxing, despite being in an altered state, will soon be back in the ring for fans to enjoy, according to the World Boxing Association.

WBA Chiefs handed WBN a 15-page document on Thursday. It details how boxing will be able to make a comeback during the coronavirus crisis.

View the full document HERE.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) announced its safety protocol for the gradual return to training and boxing events in the midst of the Covid-19. This is another project of the WBA Academy and will serve as a guideline for all those who intend to do boxing during this situation.

The 19-page document, written by qualified specialists who are members of the Medical Committee of the pioneer organization, gives guidelines on how to return to boxing activity safely.

They include:

Nina Radcliff, a graduate of Biomedical Sciences from the University of California.

Jorge Ramirez, Physical Education professors from the Institute of Physics, Culture, and Sport, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Joseph Estwanik, Orthopedic Surgeon and member of the Carolina Hall of Fame.

Shivana Inalsingh, Certified in Anatomy and Physiology from the American College of Health Sciences.

Karanjeet Singh, a member of the ASBC Medical Commission.

Saul Saucedo, a doctor from the Autonomous University of Mexico with extensive experience in sports, were all in charge of working for weeks on this pro-boxing protocol.

This document explains the phases that fighters must complete before they can box again. It includes how their training must be depending on their environments.

Also the internal regulations of their countries. And explains all the relevant safety measures for the boxers, the technical staff, and all those involved in the sport.







WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION PLAN

It contains details of all the measures that must be followed in order to protect the health of the main actors of boxing at press conferences. Also, the reading of rules, weigh-in ceremonies, boxing gyms, and of course, at events with or without an audience.

The WBA will send the protocol to all the promoters. Plus commissions as a contribution to have a safe sport. In addition, it will provide assistance and solve doubts if necessary.

It is worth remembering that the organization will send safety kits to events that are endorsed by the WBA. Furthermore, it will do everything in its power to make the return of boxing a complete success.